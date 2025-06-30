These are the 8 Best Editor-Approved Beauty Products Dropping This Month

With summer in full swing, Marie Claire HQ has been flooded with new beauty products masquerading as hot weather solutions, from multi-tasking dry shampoo able to ward off oily roots while actually caring for your scalp, to clever in-shower after sun body care (more on that later).

Alongside the (very welcome) wave of summer beauty products, there’s also been a strong show of impressive skincare innovation––think research-backed, clinically-proven formulas just making their debut as well as next-gen ingredient combinations and divine textures that demanded our attention.

In this month’s Beauty Desk Drop, we’ve hand-picked eight of our favourite launches––and trust us, this was no mean feat. Each of these products impressed us for their exceptional results, scientific rigour, creative genius––or, in some cases, all of the above. We hope you love them as much as we do.

Typebea G5 3-in-1 Dry Shampoo

(Image credit: Typebea)

Typebea G5 3-in-1 Dry Shampoo Best new dry shampoo Today's Best Deals £26 at Sephora

"I feel like everyone has a dry shampoo they're loyal to, because once you've found one that works, why keep searching? Well, I'm not one of those people. I've never found one that feels weightless in the hair, that doesn't dust the roots with a white cast, that adds texture and volume without leaving behind a chalky residue. That was until I used the Typebea G5 3-in-1 Dry Shampoo. I'm not entirely sure what makes it a 3-in-1, but that's beside the point. This is the most effective hair wash-prolonger I have ever used. It absorbs sweat and oil from the root almost instantly (I always leave my dry shampoo for a few minutes before brushing through), it smells glorious, it adds texture and volume, but it won't leave behind that dreaded chalkiness (putting a bit of distance between your hairline and the bottle is crucial here, give yourself around 15/20cm). If you're concerned with thinning hair, it contains the brand's hero ingredient BaicaipilTM, which promotes scalp health to support growth and reduce loss." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

Skinceuticals A.G.E. Interrupter Ultra Serum

(Image credit: Skinceauticals)

Skinceuticals A.G.E. Interrupter Ultra Serum Best new serum Today's Best Deals £140 at Skinceauticals

"I never thought any other Skinceuticals serum would steal my heart from C E Ferulic (the OG innovation that launched 20 years ago and yet is arguably still the gold standard Vitamin C serum). But then they launched the triple-patented A.G.E. Serum, completing the brand’s A.G.E. range, which also includes a dark circle-correctly eye cream and an anti-wrinkle cream. The new serum is powered by 15 years of glycation research (glycation being the natural process that accelerates visible ageing) and is packed with potent, proven ingredients to lift, firm and smooth skin.

I’ve been using one pipette, twice a day. The texture falls somewhere between a milky lotion and a watery serum and absorbs instantly leaving no tacky residue. In the morning, I follow with my beloved C E Ferulic and SPF. In the evening, I use it after cleansing, and complete my routine with my usual retinal serum. So far, my skin is loving it and it stays hydrated for longer. I’m looking forward to the proven lifting and firming action promised after 12 weeks' use. Watch this space!" - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director

Morphe ChromaPlus 6-Pan Eyeshadow Palette

(Image credit: Morphe)

Morphe ChromaPlus 6-Pan Eyeshadow Palette Best new eyeshadow palette Today's Best Deals £16 at Sephora

"I have lost count of the number of eyeshadow palettes that I have. I have them in drawers, under my bed and in boxes in the attic. They have become collectors' items. Do I use these palettes? I do not. My eye make-up remains the same each day—bare lid during the days of daylight and a wash of pinky eyeshadow crayon in the evenings. So why do I take so many home? Because they are things of beauty. This Morphe ChromaPlus 6-Pan Eyeshadow Palette is simply stunning. I can't take my eyes off the iridescent finishes, the complementary shades and different textures. Whilst I'm aware I won't be using mine, I road-tested the palette the other day and can confirm that it wears beautifully on the eye. Like I said, simply stunning." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

Fara Homidi Essential Lip Compact

(Image credit: Fara Homidi)

Fara Homidi Essential Lip Compact Best new lip product Today's Best Deals £82 at Fara Homidi

"If you take a look at any of my handbags, you will find a veritable graveyard of lip products. I've tried them all, from lipsticks and lip liners to newer formulas like glosses and oils—so it's quite something when I'm blown away, and I certainly was by Fara Homidi's Essential Lip Compact. It's unlike anything I've ever used—the power to creme formula effortlessly diffuses for a blurred, "lived-in" look on the lips, and you can pat the balm on top for a hint of sheen. It's just gorgeous, and the compact is oh so chic too. I'd say it's already up there with my favourite releases of 2025." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor

Kiko After Sun Shower Gel

(Image credit: Kiko)

Kiko After Sun Shower Gel Best new shower product Today's Best Deals £11.23 at Amazon

"I’ve never come across an in-shower aftersun treatment, but it makes total sense. I mean, what could be more refreshing than a post-poolside rinse, complete with a skin-cooling, ultra-nourishing, cocooning formula that cleanses, comforts and helps to soothe any accidental sun exposure in one seamless step? Kiko’s After Sun Shower Gel delivers just that. Plus, it’s infused with a monoi scent that is so evocative of holidays, you might just skip the trip and save on the airfare altogether." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director

Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Blush Healthy Glow Stick

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Blush Healthy Glow Stick Best new cheek product Today's Best Deals £30 at Cult Beauty

"What’s better than juicy cheeks in the summer? I love the look of a sheeny, dewy glaze of colour across the cheeks, and I’ve quickly become obsessed with Charlotte Tilbury’s new Unreal Blush Healthy Glow Stick. Using “Colour Light Mapping Mesh Tech”, this buildable and long-lasting formula easily swipes across your cheeks to create a gorgeous veil of pink or coral. I also find it does a good job at blurring the skin’s appearance, so it looks smooth and healthy. I love it." - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor

Caudalie VinoHydra Moisturizing Cleansing Gel

(Image credit: Caudalie)

Caudalie VinoHydra Moisturizing Cleansing Gel Best new cleanser Today's Best Deals £16 at Lookfantastic

"As someone who is both prone to breakouts and sensitivity, I’m always on the lookout for a cleanser that is thorough enough to remove all traces of pollution and makeup while also gentle enough to respect my skin barrier. Enter Caudalie’s new Vinohydra Cleanser. Harnessing the vitamin-packed power of grape water extract (a hydrating and soothing antioxidant with prebiotic action) as well as panthenol (a moisture-attracting humectant) and hyaluronic acid (a plumping, hydrating powerhouse), this cleanser has been thoughtfully designed with sensitive skin in mind. Oh, and it’s free from sulphates and soap, obviously. It effortlessly removes my makeup (yes, including my mascara), and leaves my skin looking fresh and feeling soft, without any tightness or dryness. It’s more than earned its place on my bathroom shelf." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director

OUAI Thickening Spray

(Image credit: OUAI)

OUAI Thickening Spray Best new scented thickening spray Today's Best Deals £26 at Cult Beauty

"Now, I may look like I have thick hair, but I don’t—I have fine hair, but lots of it. Thus, I am always on the hunt for something that will give my hair more volume and bounce, and that’s where the new Ouai Thickening Spray has changed my routine for the better. I’ve been using around four spritzes at the end of my styling routine, and it has delivered unparalelled lift and volume to the roots, and has even made the lacking ends of my (very) long hair look much more naturally full. It’s a winner, folks."- Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor