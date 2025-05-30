KIKO Milano Creates Some of the Best Affordable Make-Up, but It’s so Underrated—Here Are 10 Hero Products I Always Repurchase

I have long been a fan of KIKO Milano. I recall trying one of the beautiful, limited-edition festive highlighter palettes a few years ago and absolutely loving how it looked. I was instantly sold, and since then, I have tried many of the everyday staples from the collection, and I have nothing but good things to say about the range.

But sometimes, I feel like I’ve tapped into a secret, as many of my friends aren’t aware of the brand, and even a couple of beauty industry colleagues are yet to trial these hard-working products. I can never understand why this brand doesn’t get more time in the spotlight, so I wanted to take a moment to celebrate some of my favourites.

Before I get excited about the products, here’s a little bit of background. As the name might suggest, KIKO Milano was founded in Milan back in 1997, and what started as a standalone store owned by a father and son has expanded massively and is now the number one selling make-up range in Italy—plus, it is now available in 68 countries around the world. The range is impressive, and there are currently over 1000 products to choose from that cover skincare, makeup, hair and beauty tools.

The brand creates hard-working and high-quality products, but somehow manages to keep the price points low. Most make-up will garner you change from £20, and the moisturisers and serums sit around the £25 mark.

There is always a KIKO Milano product in my make-up bag, as I have found the formulations and pigment pay-off to be impressive, and the eye products, in particular, have plenty of staying power. The make-up is all lovely to use, though, so I would suggest adding a touch of Italy into your routine with one of the below hero buys.

1. KIKO Milano Smart Fusion Lipstick in Warm Rose

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Kiko Milano)

KIKO Milano Smart Fusion Lipstick in Warm Rose Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £6.49 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Impressive pigment + Long lasting + Hydrating Reasons to avoid - Limited shades

The colour payoff from this full coverage lipstick is great, and you get exactly what you see on the bullet. It paints over lips beautifully with a satin finish that makes my lips look gently glossy and a little fuller. It lasts for hours without the need for touch-ups, and my pout doesn’t feel dry at all, even after days of wearing. It’s available in nine pink shades to suit different skin tones. My favourite is this Warm Rose, which is very wearable for daytime.

2. KIKO Milano Power Shake Diva Refining Cream 3in1

(Image credit: Kiko Milano)

Kiko Milano Power Shake Diva Refining Cream 3in1 Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £16.99 at Kiko Cosmetics Reasons to buy + Multi-tasking + Lovely packaging + Brightens skin Reasons to avoid - You need 2-3 pumps to cover the face

I love a multi-tasking product that will save me time in the mornings, and this one does just that. The light, shimmery cream acts as a moisturiser, primer and highlighter, and works wonders to lift my sleepy complexion without the need for lots of products. I've been applying it before my SPF, and love how glowy it makes my complexion look pre-makeup, but without anything too sparkly. I'm fond of the pink and purple ombre style tube, too.

3. KIKO Milano Skin Trainer CC Blur

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Kiko Milano)

Kiko Milano Skin Trainer CC Blur Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £19.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Leaves skin feeling very smooth + Blurs pores + Quick to settle and dry Reasons to avoid - Minimal amount of tint

Although this one is called a 'CC' product, it’s more of a primer. It has a velvety texture that is very lightly tinted, and it sits on skin nicely, minus any stickiness, with a very smooth and breathable finish. I’m impressed by how well it blurs away the appearance of pores or any uneven tone to leave my face looking bright and clear before my foundation. While the coverage is minimal, I’ve also worn it by itself as a subtle lift on a makeup-free day.

4. KIKO Milano Long-Lasting Eyeshadow Stick in Golden Beige

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Kiko Milano)

KIKO Milano Long-Lasting Eyeshadow Stick in Golden Beige Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Very budge-proof formula + Shimmery finish + Quick to apply Reasons to avoid - Tricky to remove at the end of the day

This speedy eyeshadow stick swipes over lids to leave a wash of shimmery powder that creates a pretty eye look with very minimal effort. I like this pale gold tone for daytime, and it is brilliantly budge-proof. It promises 24 hours of wear, and although I haven’t worn it for that long, I know that it takes a little extra scrubbing when I do my pre-bedtime cleanse. There are 18 other tones to choose from that include natural-looking brown shades and playful pastels.

5. KIKO Milano Dreamphoria EE Cream Base Energy Enhancing Skin Tint

(Image credit: Kiko Milano)

Kiko Milano Dreamphoria EE Cream Base Energy Enhancing Skin Tint Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £19.99 at Kiko Cosmetics Reasons to buy + Breathable finish + Brightening + Quick to blend Reasons to avoid - Only five shades available

This make-up-meets-skincare hybrid makes for a gorgeous light base during the warmer weather. The ‘EE’ cream stands for energy enhancing, and that’s exactly what it does to tired or dull cheeks. It's packed full of black tea and vine leaf extracts to revitalise and perk up a lacklustre complexion, while the light and breathable tint disguises any uneven tone or blemishes. It's semi sheer so won't cake your face with product, yet adds a light veil of glowy coverage that lasts.

6. KIKO Milano Ultimate Pen Waterproof Eyeliner

(Image credit: Kiko Milano)

Kiko Milano Ultimate Pen Waterproof Eyeliner Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £11.49 at Kiko Cosmetics Reasons to buy + Very fine tip + Long lasting and waterproof + Rich black colour Reasons to avoid - Tip dries out a little after a few weeks

During hayfever season, I always need waterproof eye products to avoid any smudging, and this fine-tipped eyeliner is a winner for staying put on even the most itchy-eyed days. The super fine tip makes it very easy to trace along lashes and up into a neat flick at outer corners, and the jet black colour dries quickly with a glossy finish. Plus, it really does stick around all day.

7. KIKO Milano 3D Hydra Lip Oil

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Kiko Milano)

Kiko Milano 3D Hydra Lip Oil Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £12.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Very glossy finish + Non-Sticky + Chic packaging Reasons to avoid - Doesn't last as long as some other lip oils that i've used

I much prefer a lip oil to a gloss. I love how much shine they add, without any stickiness, and this one is up there with the best. The silky lip coat has a tiny amount of pink tone to it and paints on easily with the soft doe-foot applicator. Just one swipe adds a lovely wash of gloss with a very smooth, non-tacky finish, and the nourishing formula contains raspberry seed oil to leave my lips feeling very soft.

8. KIKO Milano Glow Fusion Intense Powder Highlighter

(Image credit: Kiko Milano)

Kiko Milano Glow Fusion Intense Powder Highlighter Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £17.99 at Kiko Cosmetics Reasons to buy + Shimmery without glitter + Lightweight on skin + Long-lasting Reasons to avoid - Only two tones available

This velvety highlighter powder is very similar to the one that introduced me to the brand many years ago. The pressed colour contains crushed reflective pearls to catch the light without any glitter, and when applied over cheekbones, it adds an ethereal sheen that I adore. Just a little goes a long way, and there is no chalky or dusty finish. It's perfect for taking your look from daytime to playtime.

9. KIKO Milano Power Shake Bronze Bliss Drops

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Kiko Milano)

Kiko Milano Power Shake Bronze Bliss Drops Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £16.99 at Kiko Cosmetics Reasons to buy + Very quick and easy to use + Instant bronzed colour + Long lasting Reasons to avoid - The pigment is strong so might be too much for some

Perfect for adding a sun-kissed touch of colour to sallow cheeks, this gorgeous bronzing cream is a must for summertime. I’ve been applying the golden base before my makeup, and love how bright and dewy it makes my face look. It doesn’t contain glitter, but it adds a beautiful sheen with a hint of warmth. As well as perking up my skin, it looks after it too, as the formulation contains vitamin C, niacinamide and lemon extract to soften and hydrate. The golden colour is a lot, though, so apply sparingly or mix with your moisturiser.

10. KIKO Milano Velvet Touch Creamy Blush Stick

(Image credit: Kiko Milano)

Kiko Milano Velvet Touch Creamy Blush Stick Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £11.49 at Kiko Cosmetics Reasons to buy + Precise applicator + Creamy texture + Non-drying Reasons to avoid - Can be easy to over-apply, so go in lightly

This chubby blusher stick is a winner for a quick touch-up while on the go. The creamy pink colour is infused with walnut oil, which helps it to swipe over cheeks without any pulling or roughness, and it has a glowy finish to it that lifts your complexion in seconds. The stick format means you can get a precise application, and when patted and blended with fingertips, it melts into skin for a very natural-looking touch of flush.