KIKO Milano Creates Some of the Best Affordable Make-Up, but It’s so Underrated—Here Are 10 Hero Products I Always Repurchase
There's over 1000 products in the range
I have long been a fan of KIKO Milano. I recall trying one of the beautiful, limited-edition festive highlighter palettes a few years ago and absolutely loving how it looked. I was instantly sold, and since then, I have tried many of the everyday staples from the collection, and I have nothing but good things to say about the range.
But sometimes, I feel like I’ve tapped into a secret, as many of my friends aren’t aware of the brand, and even a couple of beauty industry colleagues are yet to trial these hard-working products. I can never understand why this brand doesn’t get more time in the spotlight, so I wanted to take a moment to celebrate some of my favourites.
Before I get excited about the products, here’s a little bit of background. As the name might suggest, KIKO Milano was founded in Milan back in 1997, and what started as a standalone store owned by a father and son has expanded massively and is now the number one selling make-up range in Italy—plus, it is now available in 68 countries around the world. The range is impressive, and there are currently over 1000 products to choose from that cover skincare, makeup, hair and beauty tools.
The brand creates hard-working and high-quality products, but somehow manages to keep the price points low. Most make-up will garner you change from £20, and the moisturisers and serums sit around the £25 mark.
There is always a KIKO Milano product in my make-up bag, as I have found the formulations and pigment pay-off to be impressive, and the eye products, in particular, have plenty of staying power. The make-up is all lovely to use, though, so I would suggest adding a touch of Italy into your routine with one of the below hero buys.
1. KIKO Milano Smart Fusion Lipstick in Warm Rose
KIKO Milano Smart Fusion Lipstick in Warm Rose
Our expert review:
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The colour payoff from this full coverage lipstick is great, and you get exactly what you see on the bullet. It paints over lips beautifully with a satin finish that makes my lips look gently glossy and a little fuller. It lasts for hours without the need for touch-ups, and my pout doesn’t feel dry at all, even after days of wearing. It’s available in nine pink shades to suit different skin tones. My favourite is this Warm Rose, which is very wearable for daytime.
2. KIKO Milano Power Shake Diva Refining Cream 3in1
Kiko Milano Power Shake Diva Refining Cream 3in1
Our expert review:
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I love a multi-tasking product that will save me time in the mornings, and this one does just that. The light, shimmery cream acts as a moisturiser, primer and highlighter, and works wonders to lift my sleepy complexion without the need for lots of products. I've been applying it before my SPF, and love how glowy it makes my complexion look pre-makeup, but without anything too sparkly. I'm fond of the pink and purple ombre style tube, too.
3. KIKO Milano Skin Trainer CC Blur
Kiko Milano Skin Trainer CC Blur
Our expert review:
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Although this one is called a 'CC' product, it’s more of a primer. It has a velvety texture that is very lightly tinted, and it sits on skin nicely, minus any stickiness, with a very smooth and breathable finish. I’m impressed by how well it blurs away the appearance of pores or any uneven tone to leave my face looking bright and clear before my foundation. While the coverage is minimal, I’ve also worn it by itself as a subtle lift on a makeup-free day.
4. KIKO Milano Long-Lasting Eyeshadow Stick in Golden Beige
KIKO Milano Long-Lasting Eyeshadow Stick in Golden Beige
Our expert review:
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This speedy eyeshadow stick swipes over lids to leave a wash of shimmery powder that creates a pretty eye look with very minimal effort. I like this pale gold tone for daytime, and it is brilliantly budge-proof. It promises 24 hours of wear, and although I haven’t worn it for that long, I know that it takes a little extra scrubbing when I do my pre-bedtime cleanse. There are 18 other tones to choose from that include natural-looking brown shades and playful pastels.
5. KIKO Milano Dreamphoria EE Cream Base Energy Enhancing Skin Tint
Kiko Milano Dreamphoria EE Cream Base Energy Enhancing Skin Tint
Our expert review:
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This make-up-meets-skincare hybrid makes for a gorgeous light base during the warmer weather. The ‘EE’ cream stands for energy enhancing, and that’s exactly what it does to tired or dull cheeks. It's packed full of black tea and vine leaf extracts to revitalise and perk up a lacklustre complexion, while the light and breathable tint disguises any uneven tone or blemishes. It's semi sheer so won't cake your face with product, yet adds a light veil of glowy coverage that lasts.
6. KIKO Milano Ultimate Pen Waterproof Eyeliner
Kiko Milano Ultimate Pen Waterproof Eyeliner
Our expert review:
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
During hayfever season, I always need waterproof eye products to avoid any smudging, and this fine-tipped eyeliner is a winner for staying put on even the most itchy-eyed days. The super fine tip makes it very easy to trace along lashes and up into a neat flick at outer corners, and the jet black colour dries quickly with a glossy finish. Plus, it really does stick around all day.
7. KIKO Milano 3D Hydra Lip Oil
Kiko Milano 3D Hydra Lip Oil
Our expert review:
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I much prefer a lip oil to a gloss. I love how much shine they add, without any stickiness, and this one is up there with the best. The silky lip coat has a tiny amount of pink tone to it and paints on easily with the soft doe-foot applicator. Just one swipe adds a lovely wash of gloss with a very smooth, non-tacky finish, and the nourishing formula contains raspberry seed oil to leave my lips feeling very soft.
8. KIKO Milano Glow Fusion Intense Powder Highlighter
Kiko Milano Glow Fusion Intense Powder Highlighter
Our expert review:
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This velvety highlighter powder is very similar to the one that introduced me to the brand many years ago. The pressed colour contains crushed reflective pearls to catch the light without any glitter, and when applied over cheekbones, it adds an ethereal sheen that I adore. Just a little goes a long way, and there is no chalky or dusty finish. It's perfect for taking your look from daytime to playtime.
9. KIKO Milano Power Shake Bronze Bliss Drops
Kiko Milano Power Shake Bronze Bliss Drops
Our expert review:
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Perfect for adding a sun-kissed touch of colour to sallow cheeks, this gorgeous bronzing cream is a must for summertime. I’ve been applying the golden base before my makeup, and love how bright and dewy it makes my face look. It doesn’t contain glitter, but it adds a beautiful sheen with a hint of warmth. As well as perking up my skin, it looks after it too, as the formulation contains vitamin C, niacinamide and lemon extract to soften and hydrate. The golden colour is a lot, though, so apply sparingly or mix with your moisturiser.
10. KIKO Milano Velvet Touch Creamy Blush Stick
Kiko Milano Velvet Touch Creamy Blush Stick
Our expert review:
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This chubby blusher stick is a winner for a quick touch-up while on the go. The creamy pink colour is infused with walnut oil, which helps it to swipe over cheeks without any pulling or roughness, and it has a glowy finish to it that lifts your complexion in seconds. The stick format means you can get a precise application, and when patted and blended with fingertips, it melts into skin for a very natural-looking touch of flush.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor with over fifteen years of experience in the industry, covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and will happily report on everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys.
-
I Tried a Nine Perfect Strangers-Style Psychedelic Retreat as a Total Newbie – and It Was Seriously Eye-Opening
Searches for psychedelic retreats are on the rise – but are they safe? I went to a luxury retreat, minus the shrooms, and asked the experts for answers.
-
This High Street Bodycare Range Is Better Than Any Expensive Buys I've Ever Tried
And they're all under £10
-
I Can Confirm the Viral K-Beauty Multi-Tasking Balm Is Worth the Money—It’s Been A Saviour On Everything From Dry Patches to Sunburn
A clean and simple formula
-
Behind the Cover Look: How to Get Jessica Biel’s Effortless Glowy Base
Renowned make-up artist Kara Yoshimoto shares her tips and tricks
-
Trust me, as an oily-skinned girl—these are 9 fool-proof products to mattify shine during summer
Get the right kind of glow
-
After nearly a decade of searching, I’ve found the best long-lasting concealer for *all woes*—plus, it doesn’t cake
This best-selling base ticks all of my boxes
-
I’ve Always Gotten Compliments on My Lashes—The Secret Is a £10 Mascara, Which I’ve Been Gatekeeping For 15 Years
It was one of the first make-up items I bought
-
It’s Finally Warming Up—Here Are 5 Easy Complexion Swaps to Make for Glowy, Summer Skin
Small tweaks for dewy skin
-
This Viral Korean Moisturiser Is £32—And It Delivers The Most ‘Expensive-Looking’ Glass Skin After Just a Few Uses
There's a reason it has gone viral
-
Are we all using setting powder wrong? Hailey Bieber's make-up artist certainly thinks so
Less flatness, more dimension
-
I’ve Always Been Nervous to Wear Red Lipstick—But This Soft-Focus Matte Balm Is a Failsafe Way to Get The Look
Perfect for that 'just bitten' vibe