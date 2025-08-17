For me, a huge appeal of growing up was to become a woman who had a curated collection of beautiful products. It sounds niche, but 90s cinema was jam-packed with beauty-related tchotchkes; from Legally Blonde's Elle Woods' clam-shell mirror to the frosty, pink lipstick Jessica Lange applies in Cape Fear. Of course, quality and efficacy matter—but there's joy to be found pulling a beautiful compact out of your handbag, or a monogrammed hair brush, which will last you a lifetime. Ahead, only my most elevated daily essentials.

1. Fara Homidi Essential Face Compact

Fara Homidi's Essential Face Compact is a joy to behold—the lacquered lipstick-red case is an eye-catcher, and it closes with one of the most satisfying clicks I've heard in years. And it doesn't disappoint on formulation either, in fact, it's one of the most innovative cream-to-powder hybrids I've used; effortlessly sinking in to provide a skin-like finish, which you can enhance with the balmy—not shimmery—highlighter. I take it everywhere.

2. Officine Universelle Buly Avocado Pulp Oil

I have long collected products from Officine Universelle Buly, partly for their packaging—in fact, I have waxed lyrical about everything from their hand cream and their body oils to their marble candles, but I find that their skin and haircare products rarely get enough airtime. And so, this multi-tasking Avocado Pulp Oil is a true all-rounder. It's great for fine lines and wrinkles, and promoting hair growth. Plus, I just love that olde worlde packaging.

3. ISAMAYA Face Glaze Glass

While ISAMAYA's Face Glaze Glass may look more form over function, what with its long, needle-like dispenser, it actually makes for an incredibly precise applicator. This is a crisp, clean highlighting balm, which stays on the skin for hours, plus it's packed with skincare ingredients, including a microbial gel, which resets and protects your skin, and brown algae extract, which adds nourishment.

4. BYREDO Tinted Lip Care

If I could, I'd have one of Byredo's tinted lip balms in each bag. As someone who loves mixing metals, this chrome and gold wavy case is just gorgeous, like a sculptural piece of art, and the product delivers too—it's a creamy tinted balm that doesn't dry out the lips, and has decent staying power. I love the shades Fantome Raptur 100—a warm, nude brown—and Cloud Busting 300—an easy carmine.

5. Victoria Beckham Beauty Eye Wardrobe

Coming in a tortoiseshell, refillable shell, Victoria Beckham's Eye Wardrobes are all you need for a full look, and you can take them on the go; these gold-rimmed compacts slip easily into the teeniest of handbags. There's a colour-way for every occasion, too, from everyday browns to more bold and sultry combinations.

6. Balm Dotcom Keychain

Now, this is just for fun, but it doesn't get cuter than the banana carabiner from Glossier, which you can add your favourite balm Dotcom to (I opted for the new, limited banana pudding version). I've slung it onto my keys, and it's a great way to keep chapped lips at bay—because when are you ever without your keys? Hurry, though, this drop won't be around for long.

7. Officine Universelle Buly Wild Boar Bristle Hairbrush

There's something so chic about a personalised hairbrush, and Officine Universelle Buly's range of hairbrushes and combs is amongst my favourites—for their price point and quality. Created in collaboration with French hairbrush designer, Fournival Altesse, which has six generations of know-how, this ergonomic brush, cut from stained beech wood, effortlessly detangles and smooths.

8. Raaie Sun Milk Drops Tinted SPF 50

Raaie—a New Zealand-based brand, which has just launched in Liberty—melds high-performance skincare with sculptural design. And their Sun Milk Drops, which are tinted with SPF 50, use UV-resistant plants and actives to defend against UVA, UVB, pollution, blue light and infrared. It also applies seamlessly under make-up, with ingredients to smooth, brighten and prep the skin, without clogging pores.

9. Diptyque Philosykos Refillable Solid Perfume

Solid perfumes a a cheat-code to perfuming on the go—they're compact, practical, and there's no fear of leaks. Diptyque's offering comes in the form of enamelled and embossed cases, which feature a high concentration of the original perfume. For summer, I love Philosykos, which has grounding notes of fig leaves, fig tree sap, fig tree wood and black pepper.