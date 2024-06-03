We’ve tested dozens of liquid eyeliners and these are the 14 best for perfect flicks every time

When it comes to actually applying your best liquid eyeliner, there are two types of women in this world. The first can apply it like a ninja, hand steady as a board. Then there's the other type, who end up with smudges rather than precise lines (sadly, this is the camp most of us at MC fall into).

Regardless of whether you possess a natural proficiency in eyeliner application, it is in fact something that can be worn by everyone if you follow a few simple tips and pick the best product.

Read on as we chart the best liquid eyeliner to help you to nail those feline flicks and winged eyes.

What to look for in a liquid liner

With so many on the market it can be tricky to know which pens are really worth your pennies; luckily make-up artist Cher Webb has some tips that will help:

“When choosing the perfect liquid liner I always look for a formula that delivers maximum longevity and intense pigment, and has an effective-shaped brush head or pen tip that creates easy precision,” she says. “It also depends on how graphic you want the liner to be and what you find the most comfortable to work with.”

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the best liquid eyeliners to suit every eye shape and skill level, from liner learner to make-up maestro.

Keep scrolling to read Cher’s top tips for a flawless flick every time, too.

Best liquid eyeliners to buy in 2024

1. Lisa Eldridge Kitten Flick Liquid Eyeliner

Lisa Eldridge Kitten Flick Liquid Eyeliner Best all-round liquid eyeliner Specifications Number of shades: 1 Nib: Felt tip Today's Best Deals £25 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Super-small, super-fine nib + Smooth ink flow + Doesn't smudge Reasons to avoid - Currently only comes in black

We'd expect nothing less that another top product from make-up artist Lisa Eldridge, and this certainly doesn't disappoint. Its super-slim nib, smooth flow and intense black pigment make it perfect for creating Lisa's signature kitten-eye flick—even beginners.

"This is just absolute perfection," says freelance beauty editor Laura Mulley. "It has the teeniest nib that's perfect for getting in between the lashes, so even if you don't want to do 'a liquid liner look' it's great for making your lashes look thicker and more defined. It draws on the smoothest, finest line, with no blobs and patchy parts.

"I've you've always been scared of liquid liner, you need to try this one; it's a game changer."

2. Dior Diorshow On Stage Liner

Dior Diorshow On Stage Liner Best liquid eyeliner for pigment Specifications Number of shades: 14 Nib: Felt tip Today's Best Deals £32 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Comes in tonnes of shades + Can even pick between matte and satin black + Waterproof + Dries quickly Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Available in an impressive 14 shades, from classic black and brown to more fashion-forward pinks, greens and blues. It features a flexible felt tip-style nib, and an ink that stays put for up to 24 hours—it's even waterproof.

"I tried the Satin Black shade, which sounds a little boring when there are 13 others to pick from, I know, but I was amazed by how flattering the colour was—something about the pigment really made my blue eyes pop," says Laura. "Added to that, it's also incredibly smooth, dries quickly and doesn't smudge."

3. L'Oréal Paris Superliner Perfect Slim Eyeliner

L'Oréal Paris Superliner Perfect Slim Eyeliner Best drugstore liquid eyeliner Specifications Number of shades: 4 Nib: Felt tip Today's Best Deals £7.99 at Boots Reasons to buy + Spongy, flexible tip + Has a 'grip zone' for easy holding + Great price Reasons to avoid - Line can look thick if you press too hard

The beauty of this liquid liner is that you can make your line as thin or as thick as you like depending on how hard you press. It promises up to 24 hours of wear, with a nib that tapers down to a precise 0.4mm.

Laura says: "Of course, this does come in other colours (black, grey and navy), but this perfect deep brown has fast become a staple in my make-up bag. It glides on seamlessly, meaning that you do your wing in one stroke with a bit of practice. Just don't press down too hard, as it can overspill."

4. Vieve Power Ink Liner

Vieve Power Ink Liner Best liquid eyeliner for beginners Specifications Number of shades: 2 Nib: Brush Today's Best Deals £21 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Easy to hold + Packaging looks luxe + Long-lasting and smudge-proof Reasons to avoid - Line is sometimes a little patchy

Another creation from a make-up professional—MUA and influencer Jamie Genevieve— and a favourite with Cher too, who says, "This vegan formula glides on and never drags or pulls the skin." The flat edge is especially ingenious, making it easy to grip and meaning it won't roll off your dressing table.

"The shape of this gold pen makes it extremely easy to grip, meaning it's great for beginners," says Laura. "Shake before use and do a few test strokes on your hand first to get the ink flowing first, and then it glides on smoothly."

5. Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner Best waterproof liquid eyeliner Specifications Number of shadess: 8 Nib: Felt tip Today's Best Deals £17 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Waterproof and smudge-proof + Fine nib Reasons to avoid - Quite small to hold

We're sure we don't need to tell you that oily eyelids are a royal pain in the derrière. There's nothing worse than labouring over a smokey eye or perfectly blended shimmer wash only for it to slide off your lids and go all over the place a couple of hours later (FYI investing in one of the best primers will help this). In terms of liners, though, opt for a heavy duty waterproof formula, like Stila's Stay All Day.

"This is a real cult classic," says Laura. "If you struggle with your eyeliner transferring throughout the day—or, in my case, the flick just completely disappearing—this is the one you need."

6. Lancôme Idôle Ultra Precise Liquid Liner

Lancôme Idôle Ultra Precise Liquid Liner Best liquid eyeliner for a bold flick Specifications Number of shades: 5 Nib: Felt tip Today's Best Deals £23 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Waterproof + Draws a perfectly opaque line + Very smooth ink flow Reasons to avoid - Square-shaped pen might not suit everyone - Lid doesn't click on that securely

One that you're always find in Cher's MUA kit. "It's one of my most used liners as it's so easy to work with, the tip is super flexible, you can create the thinnest to boldest lines, and it lasts," she says.

"This one probably has the smoothest, most opaque ink out of any I tried—not patches or wishy-washy colour," says Laura. "I found this better for doing bigger wings rather than barely-there lines, due to the large, spongy nib."

7. Barry M Hi Vis Liquid Eyeliner

Barry M Hi Vis Liquid Eyeliner Best coloured liquid eyeliner Specifications Number of shades: 6 Nib: Felt tip Today's Best Deals £4.99 at Superdrug Reasons to buy + Excellent price for something you probably won't use everyday + Great for festivals Reasons to avoid - Not the most opaque pigment - Small—quite fiddly to hold

Festival season, is that you? These cheery little pot-and-brush-style liners are just the thing to add a pop of colour to your make-up, from electric blue to this season's on-trend lilac. Despite their 'neon' name, the six shades are actually slightly more subdued (and wearable).

Laura says, "For their price, these are actually decent quality: smooth, very pigmented and does not budge (in fact, they'll take a dedicated make-up remover to get off). Have they convinced me to wear lime green eyeliner every day? No, but for a flash of colour at a festival? I could definitely be tempted."

8. Il Makiage Inkliner Liquid Eyeliner

Il Makiage Inkliner Liquid Eyeliner Best matte liquid eyeliner Specifications Number of shades: 1 Nib: Felt tip Today's Best Deals £23 at Il Makiage Reasons to buy + Draws a really smooth line + Super-matte + Dries quickly Reasons to avoid - Only comes in one shade

Sometimes a slight sheen to your black eyeliner can be flattering; other times, a matter-than-matte finish is what's needed—and that's where this Il Makiage formula really shines (or rather, doesn't shine). Its velvety, ultra-black ink is ideal for dramatic make-up looks like cut crease eyeshadow.

Laura says, "I love the high impact finish that this gives, and it's one of the smoothest nibs and inks I tried. One for those after a bold or 'retro' style of eyeliner."

9. BareMinerals Maximist Liquid Eyeliner

BareMinerals Maximist Liquid Eyeliner Best liquid eyeliner pot Specifications Number of shades: 1 Nib: Brush Today's Best Deals £21 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Stylish packaging + Made with mineral pigments + Smudge-proof Reasons to avoid - Not one for eyeliner beginners - Not the most opaque line

There's a certain old-fashioned glamour about dipping a brush into a little pot of eyeliner, and this BareMinerals offering takes this idea and brings it up to date with a vegan, opthalmologist-tested formula in packaging made from post-consumer recycled plastic. One for eyeliner experts.

Laura says, "This brush is thicker than most on this list, and it does require a little more of a delicate touch than a felt tip pen, but it does give a nice big smooth flick."

10. Urban Decay 24/7 Inks Liquid Eyeliner

Urban Decay 24/7 Inks Liquid Eyeliner Best easy-to-hold liquid eyeliner Specifications Number of shades: 9 Nib: Brush Today's Best Deals £20 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Easy to hold + Pleasant to use + Smudge-proof and water-resistant Reasons to avoid - Colours won't be for everyone

Unleash your inner artist with this unique eyeliner, which has a long, thin handle and thin bristle brush just like a paintbrush. The most obvious part of its design, though, is its ergonomic grip, which is helpful for those with motor disabilities in their hands.

"It's not actually my preferred shape of pen, but it's a clever designed that I think anyone who struggles with gripping small things will find useful," says Laura. "Using this really does feel like painting, especially as the nine colours are so varied."

11. Iconic London Enrich & Elevate Eyeliner

Iconic London Enrich & Elevate Eyeliner Best two-in-one liquid eyeliner Specifications Number of shades: 1 Nib: Felt tip Today's Best Deals £22 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Has both a thin and a thicker nib + Draws a very smooth line + Looks luxe Reasons to avoid - Bleeds into fine lines slightly—wait for it to completely dry

This Iconic pen allows you to create your own bespoke liner look with one one but two nibs: an 'average' sized one and a teeny, ultra-fine one. Use the fine end near the inner corner of your eye, then flip it round to use the larger nib to draw on a smooth wing.

Laura says: "This is a really clever idea, and both ends stand up on their own; they're smooth, silky and easy to use. The fine end is one of the smallest liquid liner nibs I've ever seen!"

12. Benefit They're Real! Xtreme Precision Liner

Benefit They're Real! Xtreme Precision Liner Best liquid eyeliner for a fine nib Specifications Number of shades: 2 Nib: Brush Today's Best Deals £22.50 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Super-fine 0.1mm nib + Smudge-proof for up to 24 hours + Flattering satin finish Reasons to avoid - Not everyone will find the square-shaped pen easy to hold

Another with an uber-fine tip—0.1mm, to be precise—this liner can be used to create minuscule hair-like strokes or statement sweeps—and everything in between. It pairs perfectly with Benefit's bestselling They're Real! mascara.

"I'm not a huge fan of the square pen, but everything else about this liner I really like," says Laura. "I especially like how the tiny brush tip reached in between lashes and fills them in with barely any effort."

14. Glossier Pro Tip Brush Point Liquid Eyeliner

Glossier Pro Tip Brush Point Liquid Eyeliner Best liquid eyeliner for a natural look Specifications Number of shades: 1 Nib: Brush Today's Best Deals £18 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Draws a very fine line + Great for a barely there look + Great packaging Reasons to avoid - Not the deepest black - Wears off a little during the day

"This is very much in keeping with Glossier's aesthetic: minimal, understated, and great to look at," says Laura. "It's not the blackest ink, but if you're still a little scared of liquid liner and bold black lines, this is a good place to start." Remember that Glossier is now sold at Sephora, so a brand to add to your next beauty haul.

How to apply liquid eyeliner

Cher shares some of her make-up artist secrets for creating a winning winged liner.