We’ve tested dozens of liquid eyeliners and these are the 14 best for perfect flicks every time

When it comes to actually applying your best liquid eyeliner, there are two types of women in this world. The first can apply it like a ninja, hand steady as a board. Then there's the other type, who end up with smudges rather than precise lines (sadly, this is the camp most of us at MC fall into).

Regardless of whether you possess a natural proficiency in eyeliner application, it is in fact something that can be worn by everyone if you follow a few simple tips and pick the best product.

Read on as we chart the best liquid eyeliner to help you to nail those feline flicks and winged eyes.

Laura wearing one of the best liquid eyeliners

What to look for in a liquid liner

With so many on the market it can be tricky to know which pens are really worth your pennies; luckily make-up artist Cher Webb has some tips that will help:

“When choosing the perfect liquid liner I always look for a formula that delivers maximum longevity and intense pigment, and has an effective-shaped brush head or pen tip that creates easy precision,” she says. “It also depends on how graphic you want the liner to be and what you find the most comfortable to work with.”

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the best liquid eyeliners to suit every eye shape and skill level, from liner learner to make-up maestro.

Keep scrolling to read Cher’s top tips for a flawless flick every time, too.

  • Best all-round liquid eyeliner: Lisa Eldridge Kitten Flick Liquid Eyeliner, £25 | Space NK
  • Best liquid eyeliner for pigment: Dior Diorshow On Stage Liner, £32 | Sephora
  • Best drugstore liquid eyeliner: L'Oréal Paris Superliner Perfect Slim Eyeliner, £7.99 | Boots
  • Best liquid eyeliner for beginners: Vieve Power Ink Liner, £21 | Cult Beauty
  • Best waterproof liquid eyeliner: Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, £17 | Sephora
  • Best liquid eyeliner for a bold flick: Lancôme Idôle Ultra Precise Liquid Liner, £23 | Lookfantastic
  • Best coloured liquid eyeliner: Barry M Hi Vis Liquid Eyeliner, £4.99 | Superdrug
  • Best matte liquid eyeliner: Il Makiage Inkliner Liquid Eyeliner, £23 | Il Makiage
  • Best liquid eyeliner pot: BareMinerals Maximist Liquid Eyeliner, £21 | Lookfantastic
  • Best easy-to-hold liquid eyeliner: Urban Decay 24/7 Inks Liquid Eyeliner, £20 | Cult Beauty
  • Best two-in-one liquid eyeliner: Iconic London Enrich & Elevate Eyeliner, £22 | Lookfantastic
  • Best liquid eyeliner for a fine nib: Benefit They're Real! Xtreme Precision Liner, £22.50 | Cult Beauty
  • Best liquid eyeliner for a natural look: Glossier Pro Tip Brush Point Liquid Eyeliner, £18 | Sephora

Best liquid eyeliners to buy in 2024

1. Lisa Eldridge Kitten Flick Liquid Eyeliner

Laura holding - Lisa Eldridge Kitten Flick Liquid Eyeliner - best liquid eyeliners

Lisa Eldridge Kitten Flick Liquid Eyeliner - best liquid eyeliners

Lisa Eldridge Kitten Flick Liquid Eyeliner

Best all-round liquid eyeliner

Specifications

Number of shades: 1
Nib: Felt tip

Reasons to buy

+
Super-small, super-fine nib
+
Smooth ink flow
+
Doesn't smudge

Reasons to avoid

-
Currently only comes in black

We'd expect nothing less that another top product from make-up artist Lisa Eldridge, and this certainly doesn't disappoint. Its super-slim nib, smooth flow and intense black pigment make it perfect for creating Lisa's signature kitten-eye flick—even beginners.

"This is just absolute perfection," says freelance beauty editor Laura Mulley. "It has the teeniest nib that's perfect for getting in between the lashes, so even if you don't want to do 'a liquid liner look' it's great for making your lashes look thicker and more defined. It draws on the smoothest, finest line, with no blobs and patchy parts.

"I've you've always been scared of liquid liner, you need to try this one; it's a game changer."

2. Dior Diorshow On Stage Liner

Laura holding Dior Diorshow On Stage Liner - best liquid eyelienrs

Dior Diorshow On Stage Liner - best liquid eyeliners

Dior Diorshow On Stage Liner

Best liquid eyeliner for pigment

Specifications

Number of shades: 14
Nib: Felt tip

Reasons to buy

+
Comes in tonnes of shades
+
Can even pick between matte and satin black
+
Waterproof
+
Dries quickly

Reasons to avoid

-
Expensive

Available in an impressive 14 shades, from classic black and brown to more fashion-forward pinks, greens and blues. It features a flexible felt tip-style nib, and an ink that stays put for up to 24 hours—it's even waterproof.

"I tried the Satin Black shade, which sounds a little boring when there are 13 others to pick from, I know, but I was amazed by how flattering the colour was—something about the pigment really made my blue eyes pop," says Laura. "Added to that, it's also incredibly smooth, dries quickly and doesn't smudge."

3. L'Oréal Paris Superliner Perfect Slim Eyeliner

Laura holding L'Oréal Paris Superliner Perfect Slim Eyeliner - best liquid eyeliners

L'Oréal Paris Superliner Perfect Slim Eyeliner - best liquid eyeliners

L'Oréal Paris Superliner Perfect Slim Eyeliner

Best drugstore liquid eyeliner

Specifications

Number of shades: 4
Nib: Felt tip

Reasons to buy

+
Spongy, flexible tip
+
Has a 'grip zone' for easy holding
+
Great price

Reasons to avoid

-
Line can look thick if you press too hard

The beauty of this liquid liner is that you can make your line as thin or as thick as you like depending on how hard you press. It promises up to 24 hours of wear, with a nib that tapers down to a precise 0.4mm.

Laura says: "Of course, this does come in other colours (black, grey and navy), but this perfect deep brown has fast become a staple in my make-up bag. It glides on seamlessly, meaning that you do your wing in one stroke with a bit of practice. Just don't press down too hard, as it can overspill."

4. Vieve Power Ink Liner

Laura holding Vieve Power Ink Liner - best liquid eyeliners

VIEVE Power Ink Liner - best liquid eyeliners

Vieve Power Ink Liner

Best liquid eyeliner for beginners

Specifications

Number of shades: 2
Nib: Brush

Reasons to buy

+
Easy to hold
+
Packaging looks luxe
+
Long-lasting and smudge-proof

Reasons to avoid

-
Line is sometimes a little patchy

Another creation from a make-up professional—MUA and influencer Jamie Genevieve— and a favourite with Cher too, who says, "This vegan formula glides on and never drags or pulls the skin." The flat edge is especially ingenious, making it easy to grip and meaning it won't roll off your dressing table.

"The shape of this gold pen makes it extremely easy to grip, meaning it's great for beginners," says Laura. "Shake before use and do a few test strokes on your hand first to get the ink flowing first, and then it glides on smoothly."

5. Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

Laura holding Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner - best liquid eyeliners

best liquid eyeliner Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

Best waterproof liquid eyeliner

Specifications

Number of shadess: 8
Nib: Felt tip

Reasons to buy

+
Waterproof and smudge-proof
+
Fine nib

Reasons to avoid

-
Quite small to hold

We're sure we don't need to tell you that oily eyelids are a royal pain in the derrière. There's nothing worse than labouring over a smokey eye or perfectly blended shimmer wash only for it to slide off your lids and go all over the place a couple of hours later (FYI investing in one of the best primers will help this). In terms of liners, though, opt for a heavy duty waterproof formula, like Stila's Stay All Day.

"This is a real cult classic," says Laura. "If you struggle with your eyeliner transferring throughout the day—or, in my case, the flick just completely disappearing—this is the one you need."

6. Lancôme Idôle Ultra Precise Liquid Liner

Laura holding Lancôme Idôle Ultra Precise Liquid Liner - best liquid eyeliners

Lancôme Idôle Ultra Precise Liquid Liner - best liquid eyeliners

Lancôme Idôle Ultra Precise Liquid Liner

Best liquid eyeliner for a bold flick

Specifications

Number of shades: 5
Nib: Felt tip

Reasons to buy

+
Waterproof
+
Draws a perfectly opaque line
+
Very smooth ink flow

Reasons to avoid

-
Square-shaped pen might not suit everyone
-
Lid doesn't click on that securely

One that you're always find in Cher's MUA kit. "It's one of my most used liners as it's so easy to work with, the tip is super flexible, you can create the thinnest to boldest lines, and it lasts," she says.

"This one probably has the smoothest, most opaque ink out of any I tried—not patches or wishy-washy colour," says Laura. "I found this better for doing bigger wings rather than barely-there lines, due to the large, spongy nib."

7. Barry M Hi Vis Liquid Eyeliner

Selection of Barry M Hi Vis Liquid Eyeliner - best liquid eyeliners

Barry M Hi Vis Liquid Eyeliner - best liquid eyeliners

Barry M Hi Vis Liquid Eyeliner

Best coloured liquid eyeliner

Specifications

Number of shades: 6
Nib: Felt tip

Reasons to buy

+
Excellent price for something you probably won't use everyday
+
Great for festivals

Reasons to avoid

-
Not the most opaque pigment
-
Small—quite fiddly to hold

Festival season, is that you? These cheery little pot-and-brush-style liners are just the thing to add a pop of colour to your make-up, from electric blue to this season's on-trend lilac. Despite their 'neon' name, the six shades are actually slightly more subdued (and wearable).

Laura says, "For their price, these are actually decent quality: smooth, very pigmented and does not budge (in fact, they'll take a dedicated make-up remover to get off). Have they convinced me to wear lime green eyeliner every day? No, but for a flash of colour at a festival? I could definitely be tempted."

8. Il Makiage Inkliner Liquid Eyeliner

Laura holding Il Makiage Inkliner Liquid Eyeliner - best liquid eyeliners

Il Makiage Inkliner Liquid Eyeliner - best liquid eyeliners

Il Makiage Inkliner Liquid Eyeliner

Best matte liquid eyeliner

Specifications

Number of shades: 1
Nib: Felt tip

Reasons to buy

+
Draws a really smooth line
+
Super-matte
+
Dries quickly

Reasons to avoid

-
Only comes in one shade

Sometimes a slight sheen to your black eyeliner can be flattering; other times, a matter-than-matte finish is what's needed—and that's where this Il Makiage formula really shines (or rather, doesn't shine). Its velvety, ultra-black ink is ideal for dramatic make-up looks like cut crease eyeshadow.

Laura says, "I love the high impact finish that this gives, and it's one of the smoothest nibs and inks I tried. One for those after a bold or 'retro' style of eyeliner."

9. BareMinerals Maximist Liquid Eyeliner

BareMinerals Maximist Liquid Eyeliner - best liquid eyeliners

BareMinerals Maximist Liquid Eyeliner - best liquid eyeliners

BareMinerals Maximist Liquid Eyeliner

Best liquid eyeliner pot

Specifications

Number of shades: 1
Nib: Brush

Reasons to buy

+
Stylish packaging
+
Made with mineral pigments
+
Smudge-proof

Reasons to avoid

-
Not one for eyeliner beginners
-
Not the most opaque line

There's a certain old-fashioned glamour about dipping a brush into a little pot of eyeliner, and this BareMinerals offering takes this idea and brings it up to date with a vegan, opthalmologist-tested formula in packaging made from post-consumer recycled plastic. One for eyeliner experts.

Laura says, "This brush is thicker than most on this list, and it does require a little more of a delicate touch than a felt tip pen, but it does give a nice big smooth flick."

10. Urban Decay 24/7 Inks Liquid Eyeliner

Laura holding Urban Decay 24/7 Inks Liquid Eyeliner - best liquid eyeliners

Urban Decay 24/7 Inks Liquid Eyeliner - best liquid eyeliners

Urban Decay 24/7 Inks Liquid Eyeliner

Best easy-to-hold liquid eyeliner

Specifications

Number of shades: 9
Nib: Brush

Reasons to buy

+
Easy to hold
+
Pleasant to use
+
Smudge-proof and water-resistant

Reasons to avoid

-
Colours won't be for everyone

Unleash your inner artist with this unique eyeliner, which has a long, thin handle and thin bristle brush just like a paintbrush. The most obvious part of its design, though, is its ergonomic grip, which is helpful for those with motor disabilities in their hands.

"It's not actually my preferred shape of pen, but it's a clever designed that I think anyone who struggles with gripping small things will find useful," says Laura. "Using this really does feel like painting, especially as the nine colours are so varied."

11. Iconic London Enrich & Elevate Eyeliner

Laura holding Iconic London Enrich & Elevate Eyeliner - best liquid eyeliners

Iconic London Enrich & Elevate Eyeliner - best liquid eyeliners

Iconic London Enrich & Elevate Eyeliner

Best two-in-one liquid eyeliner

Specifications

Number of shades: 1
Nib: Felt tip

Reasons to buy

+
Has both a thin and a thicker nib
+
Draws a very smooth line
+
Looks luxe

Reasons to avoid

-
Bleeds into fine lines slightly—wait for it to completely dry

This Iconic pen allows you to create your own bespoke liner look with one one but two nibs: an 'average' sized one and a teeny, ultra-fine one. Use the fine end near the inner corner of your eye, then flip it round to use the larger nib to draw on a smooth wing.

Laura says: "This is a really clever idea, and both ends stand up on their own; they're smooth, silky and easy to use. The fine end is one of the smallest liquid liner nibs I've ever seen!"

12. Benefit They're Real! Xtreme Precision Liner

Laura holding Benefit They're Real! Xtreme Precision Liner - best liquid eyeliners

Benefit They're Real! Xtreme Precision Liner - best liquid eyeliners

Benefit They're Real! Xtreme Precision Liner

Best liquid eyeliner for a fine nib

Specifications

Number of shades: 2
Nib: Brush

Reasons to buy

+
Super-fine 0.1mm nib
+
Smudge-proof for up to 24 hours
+
Flattering satin finish

Reasons to avoid

-
Not everyone will find the square-shaped pen easy to hold

Another with an uber-fine tip—0.1mm, to be precise—this liner can be used to create minuscule hair-like strokes or statement sweeps—and everything in between. It pairs perfectly with Benefit's bestselling They're Real! mascara.

"I'm not a huge fan of the square pen, but everything else about this liner I really like," says Laura. "I especially like how the tiny brush tip reached in between lashes and fills them in with barely any effort."

14. Glossier Pro Tip Brush Point Liquid Eyeliner

Laura holding Glossier Pro Tip - best liquid eyeliners

GLOSSIER Pro Tip - best liquid eyeliners

Glossier Pro Tip Brush Point Liquid Eyeliner

Best liquid eyeliner for a natural look

Specifications

Number of shades: 1
Nib: Brush

Reasons to buy

+
Draws a very fine line
+
Great for a barely there look
+
Great packaging

Reasons to avoid

-
Not the deepest black
-
Wears off a little during the day

"This is very much in keeping with Glossier's aesthetic: minimal, understated, and great to look at," says Laura. "It's not the blackest ink, but if you're still a little scared of liquid liner and bold black lines, this is a good place to start." Remember that Glossier is now sold at Sephora, so a brand to add to your next beauty haul.

How to apply liquid eyeliner

Cher shares some of her make-up artist secrets for creating a winning winged liner.

  • “Keep your eyes open and look down into a mirror for the smoothest and most precise liner application,” says Cher. “Closing and scrunching the eye can lead to a messy line that can transfer.”
  • “Go in with a steady hand and aim to keep the liner as close to the lash line as possible; there should be no gaps or skin showing between the lash line and the liner. This will also make the lashes look fuller and more dense—win win!”
  • “Rather than applying it in one sweep, I always recommend doing your liner in stages, starting thin and gradually building up the shape.”
  • “If you struggle with getting the two sides symmetrical, you can take a lighter-coloured eyeliner and lightly sketch the line on first, or even draw a small dot on the side of each eye where the wing should finish.”
  • “Another hack is to use some clear tape on each side of the outer eye, and use this line to create the perfect wing. Gently pulling away the tape gives the most satisfying result.”
  • “If you're new to applying a liquid liner I would have some pointed cotton tips at the ready with some eye make-up remover on them to sharpen and define the shape, or even a clean angled brush dipped in a small amount of eye cream. Get as much practice as you can and soon you'll be a liner pro.”
