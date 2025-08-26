This £16 Silk Kajal Liner Has Replaced All My Expensive Ones—It’s Buttery Soft, Pigmented and Lasts All Night

I've always been an eyeliner girl. At the risk of bragging, I perfected my cat eye flick circa 15 and since then, have dabbled with everything from pencil and liquid liners to trickier gel formulations. Recently, though, I've been partial to pencil, but as you know, they have a reputation for being dry and difficult to glide. I have tried dozens of these, and have long been on the lookout for one that was buttery soft, works on both the lid and the waterline, blends like a dream, and, crucially, stays put.

That's why I was rather sceptical when I was first introduced to the Irish brand Hildun Beauty, and their range of Silk to Set Kajal Liners, which have recently gone viral. Priced at just £16, they are a steal. I ended up trying them by chance, after chucking a few new products into my bag for a trip, and I was so pleasantly surprised—in fact, initially, I mistook it for one of my other, more pricey liners.

Hildun Beauty Silk to Set Kajal Liners, reviewed by a beauty editor

So, what's so good about them? Well, they're buttery and pigmented, and glide easily across both lid and waterline. My absolute favourite has to be the Chocolate colourway, which is rich, warm and packs a sultry punch if you're not feeling black liner.

The real test, however, came with wear, and I can report that I put this on around 6 pm, and it withstood dinner and drinks that went on until 1 am. Of course, like with any liner, I set it with a brown shadow to ensure it didn't fall from my waterline—but essentially, this affordable option stood up against more expensive counterparts.

I also want to shout out Hildun's Wing & Smoke Precision Brush, which pairs excellently with this, or any other pencil liner. It's a dual-ended brush that helps me precisely blur and buff out the product for the perfect, sexy smoky eye. I've had both in my make-up bag since I first tested them, and I don't see them leaving anytime soon.

The Hildun Silk to Set Kajal Liners are available in six different shades: Navy Nights, Noir, Emerald, Chocolate, Pecan and Chilli Chocolate.

Hildun Beauty Silk to Set Kajal Liner £16 at Hildun Beauty