I’ve Tried Many in My Time, but These Are by Far the 6 Best Lip Liner Stains for Colour That Doesn’t Move
Even a three course meal is no match
If there's one makeup product I used to regularly forgo, it's lip liner. Yes, it would transform my lips when I first applied it, but formulas that smear, budge, or just completely fade away after a few hours and couple of cups of coffee made me skip this step altogether. That was, until I discovered lip liner stains.
One of the key traits of the best lip liner has to be longevity, which stains provide by the bucketload. You may have encountered the best lip stains, which can rival long lasting lipsticks, but liner stains are uniquely designed for precision and pigment around the edge of your lips—an area that often loses colour first. One tip: store your felt lip liner stains upside down to keep the tip from drying out and the colour pigmented.
The beauty of liner stains is their versatility: layer under your best lip balms for hydrated colour or use under your lipstick of choice for fewer top ups throughout the day. I've rounded up my top six favourite (and most worn) lip liner stains that will see you through anything without budging—even a three course meal.
Best lip liner stains for long lasting colour
Sephora's own brand collection is full of incredibly affordable products that more than stand up to the pricier investments I've tried. This felt liner is the newest in my possession and I've been blown away by its staying power. The nib of the pen is extremely fine for precision lining, and the colour lasts all day. Mine has stayed put through a full day out and about and three seperate meals—zero reapplication required. It dries down matte and sets very quickly, so can be layered with any other lip products without worry.
You've probably seen these peel-off lip stains going viral, and I can confirm they really do work. This Sacheu formula is a thick liquid that applies smooth, sets down, and then can be peeled off to reveal the colour. It has a thin doe foot-style applicator so isn't quite as precise as a pointed felt pen, but it delivers ample product for a pigmented finish. It more than lasts all day, and it's also waterproof.
Our Huda Beauty Lip Contour Stain review tells you exactly how reliable this product is, but allow me to summarise. It's another felt tip-style pen that offers day-long colour, but the slightly wider nib means it can also be applied as a full lip stain if you like. It's very weightless and easy to blend out before it dries, so it's a brilliant option if you like a more diffused lip rather than a harsh line.
Wonderskin's lip stain has been raved about for years now, and it's one I always come back to when I need my colour to stick. Similar to Sacheu's stain, it has a liquid formula that has to be wiped off after it's dried. The narrower doe foot makes it easy to get a sharp line, and I find it to be more hydrating than felt tip liners which makes it a great option for winter.
Kiko's liner pen is the very first one I ever tried, and it's what got me hooked on these formulas. Aside from being extremely affordable, the wide nib distributes ample colour that stays put and can be used on the whole lip. It's wider than other pens in this guide, which in my experience means that it won't run out as quickly.
If you don't love the idea of a pen or liquid formula, REFY's creamy lip liner is a brilliant contender. It has a traditional liner formula, but stays perfectly put for hours. To get technical, dimethicone and trimethylsiloxysilicate in the formula create a flexible, lasting film that doesn't dehydrate the lips but keeps the colour in tact. With a matte but creamy finish, it's my favourite for layering with satin lipsticks for a comfortable colour.
Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.