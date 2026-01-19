I’ve Tried Many in My Time, but These Are by Far the 6 Best Lip Liner Stains for Colour That Doesn’t Move

If there's one makeup product I used to regularly forgo, it's lip liner. Yes, it would transform my lips when I first applied it, but formulas that smear, budge, or just completely fade away after a few hours and couple of cups of coffee made me skip this step altogether. That was, until I discovered lip liner stains.

One of the key traits of the best lip liner has to be longevity, which stains provide by the bucketload. You may have encountered the best lip stains, which can rival long lasting lipsticks, but liner stains are uniquely designed for precision and pigment around the edge of your lips—an area that often loses colour first. One tip: store your felt lip liner stains upside down to keep the tip from drying out and the colour pigmented.

The beauty of liner stains is their versatility: layer under your best lip balms for hydrated colour or use under your lipstick of choice for fewer top ups throughout the day. I've rounded up my top six favourite (and most worn) lip liner stains that will see you through anything without budging—even a three course meal.

Best lip liner stains for long lasting colour