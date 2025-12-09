The Eyeliner Techniques and Products That Make All the Difference for Mature Eyes

No matter who you are, makeup should be about having fun and feeling your best. But as we age, we may feel that the products we once used and the techniques we once relied upon no longer suit our skin. Case in point: eyeliner. The skin on the eyelids is known to be thin and more fragile, and it can also change as we get older. But with a little know-how and some brilliant new eye pencils, it's actually very easy to wear liner at any age.

How does the skin on your eyelids change?

As we age, so too does our skin. We naturally lose levels of collagen and elastin, which are responsible for keeping skin looking bouncy, youthful and smooth. On the eyelids specifically, we often see signs of ageing quite clearly, and because the skin here is so thin and fragile, it's difficult to maintain it as we do the rest of our face.

"Skin becomes thinner and less elastic, leading to creasing or sagging," explains Drita Paljevic, Head Makeup Artist at Kevyn Aucoin Beauty. "Dryness and sensitivity also increase," she adds, which can have a knock-on effect on eyeliner use: "Tugging or harsh formulas can irritate the eye skin. Fine lines may also cause eyeliner to skip, feather, or transfer."

How should your eyeliner habits change as you get older?

Because the skin around the eyes can sag and become looser, some mature women may believe their days of wearing eyeliner are behind them – but they'd be wrong! If you want to wear the eyeliner... wear the eyeliner! Makeup is supposed to be fun, after all. Tips from a makeup artist (and the right product, which we'll get onto next!) can just make the experience more effective and impactful.

For one, the quantity you use can be adjusted to better suit your skin, says Paljevic: "Use less product," she recommends, adding that adjusting your technique can also make all the difference: "Focus on soft definition, not harsh lines. Avoid drawing thick wings or wearing heavy lower liner, as they can drag the eye down."

Instead, she suggests trying 'tightlining' (on the upper waterline) and smudging any excess that has gone onto the upper lid. "Choose creamy pencils or gel formulas that glide easily and don’t tug," she concludes – the below are great options.

Best eyeliners for mature skin