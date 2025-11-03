These Are the Beauty Devices Truly Worth Investing In This Black Friday
Real results with smart savings
As a beauty editor, there are only two things I’m interested in when it comes to Black Friday: stocking up on my tried-and-true essentials that I’ll be buying anyway (why pay full price later?), and scouting a genuine deal on those high-ticket items I’ve been eyeing all year (and that seem to feature on nearly everyone in my family's wish lists). These predominantly include luxe skincare tools and high-tech facial devices that promise to elevate my routine and promote skin health long after the festive season has drawn to a close.
And while Black Friday may still be weeks away, many retailers have already started quietly rolling out savings on selected items. Never one to miss out on a great deal, I've scoured the virtual shelves for the most worthwhile discounts on the beauty gadgets that truly live up to the hype.
Black Friday skincare tools at a glance:
- Shark Beauty CryoGlow LED Mask | £269.99 (save 10%)
- Foreo Bear | £191.40 (save 40%)
- Foreo Luna 3 | £104.50 (save 50%)
- Silk'n Facial LED Mask | £99.99 (save 38%)
- Stylpro Heated LED Electric Gua Sha | £22.49 (save 25%)
- NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit | £183 (save 25%)
- CurrentBody LED Face & Neck Kit | £679.99 (save 10%)
Shop Black Friday deals on skincare tools
The trial results on this clever, compact device are nothing short of impressive. Clinically proven to reduce wrinkles and improve skin firmness in just one week, 98% of users also reported that their skin looked brighter, plumper, more nourished and supple. Using a combination of microcurrent and T-Sonic massage technology, this device helps stimulate and tone facial muscles while promoting lymphatic drainage—all in a compact design that fits neatly in the palm of your hand.
This FDA-approved, clinically proven device harnesses microcurrent technology to tone and sculpt the skin, offering three intensity levels and a built-in sensor to ensure consistent results. After just five days, 90% of users reported a lifted appearance, while 93% noticed a visible reduction in deep lines and wrinkles. The kit includes both the Aqua Gel Activator and the Firming & Brightening Silk Crème Activator, which prep the skin for treatment while simultaneously nourishing it.
This little device takes your cleansing routine to the next level, using T-Sonic pulsations to help temporarily dilate pores and lift away impurities from deep within. It’s the perfect pick for anyone prone to congestion and breakouts, or city dwellers looking to wash away the day’s buildup of pollution.
This advanced skincare device combines two technologies in one. First, the InstaChill Cold Technology helps to combat puffiness (a godsend for tired eyes) and improve luminosity and glow, while the 480 LED lights (in red, blue and infrared wavelengths) provide multi-action benefits from firming to improving skin tone and enhancing overall radiance.
I’m a big advocate of Gua Sha—the Traditional Chinese Medicine technique that uses a smooth-edged tool to sculpt and depuff the face—and I have a number of jade and rose quartz versions on rotation. This heated, LED Gua Sha takes the practice to the next level, blending tradition with innovation through red, pink and blue light modes, plus gentle heat and vibration to support lymphatic drainage and enhance glowing results.
For full face, neck, and chest rejuvenation, this LED device duo delivers impressive results—reducing wrinkles by up to 30% and improving skin plumpness by 57% after eight weeks of use. It harnesses clinically proven wavelengths (red, near-infrared, and the new deep near-infrared) to target crepey skin, calm redness, and smooth fine lines for a visibly firmer, more even complexion.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lottie Winter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire UK. With over a decade of beauty journalism under her belt, she brings a desire to cut through the noise and get to what really matters–– products that deliver, conversations that empower, and beauty that makes people feel like their best selves.