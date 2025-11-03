These Are the Beauty Devices Truly Worth Investing In This Black Friday

As a beauty editor, there are only two things I’m interested in when it comes to Black Friday: stocking up on my tried-and-true essentials that I’ll be buying anyway (why pay full price later?), and scouting a genuine deal on those high-ticket items I’ve been eyeing all year (and that seem to feature on nearly everyone in my family's wish lists). These predominantly include luxe skincare tools and high-tech facial devices that promise to elevate my routine and promote skin health long after the festive season has drawn to a close.

And while Black Friday may still be weeks away, many retailers have already started quietly rolling out savings on selected items. Never one to miss out on a great deal, I've scoured the virtual shelves for the most worthwhile discounts on the beauty gadgets that truly live up to the hype.