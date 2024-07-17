From Kate Hudson to Hailey Bieber, celebs *adore* this skin-sculpting tool—now I've tried it, I can see why

Few beauty and skincare tools boast as impressive a list of celebrity fans as NuFACE’s toning devices. Described by Kate Hudson as making “a huge difference” to her skin, “amazing” by Kelly Rowland and, most recently, as a tool that “really works” by Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan, as well as used by Hailey Bieber in her GRWM videos, I'm not sure reviews get more glowing. But, as an intrigued beauty editor, I thought why not put it to the test and throw my two cents in, too?

If you’re wondering what NuFACE’s toning devices do, they use microcurrent technology (a type of lo- level electrical current) to send gentle waves through the skin and facial muscles. This microcurrent mimics the body's natural electrical current, engaging the muscles to make them stronger and more sculpted, while also stimulating collagen production to make skin look smoother and firmer too. The tool basically acts like an at-home workout for your face, which over time will make skin look more lifted, contoured and radiant. All sounds pretty good, right?

Currently, NuFACE has a number of different tools available, designed to suit different skin needs, so I went to the Founder, Tera Peterson, to get the details on the bestselling tools and who they are best suited for.

“The NuFACE MINI+ is the perfect starter device for someone just starting out with microcurrent treatments," said Tera, "The MINI+ is the ideal device to smooth skin and get a quick, painless ‘facelift’. It uses gentle micro current waves to stimulate the skin and deep down to facial muscles to give you a more sculpted, lifted look instantly, with results that get better with consistent use.” She also advised that it's the perfect travel-friendly device for use "anytime, anywhere."

Alternatively, there is the NuFACE Trinity+, which Tera told me is “designed to deliver advanced results and customisable treatments with additional attachments (like the light therapy attachment or the targeted smile lines and eye adaptor).” When it comes to who it’s best suited for, she advised it as a great tool for “mature skin” as well as "anyone looking for pro-level results at home".

How do you use NuFACE’s toning devices?

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

To find out how to use NuFACE’s device, I thought what better way than to put it to the test myself? I was advised by NuFACE that the best way to learn how to use the tool was to download their app, so this was my first port of call. Once you log in and connect your device to the app, you can find your way to the treatments page which has a number of easy to follow tutorials to help you get the most out of your tool. I was using the NuFACE Trinity+ and opted for the Pro Toning Facial, which promises to “lift, tone and contour” in just 12 minutes.

Prep is key when it comes to using your NuFACE tool, and the app advises cleansing skin with an oil free cleanser and toner ahead of using it. You then need to apply a microcurrent activator which helps the micro currents penetrate into the skin. “You’ll definitely want to ensure you have plenty of activator on for the best penetration of the micro current,” a NuFACE spokesperson told me, so I slathered on a thick layer.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The tutorial then guides you through where to place the tool with easy-to-follow instructions. I started at my neck before moving onto my cheeks and forehead, gently guiding the tool across my skin. The electrical current feels like a light vibration without any pain or discomfort.

After the facial, the activator gel has absorbed fully and my skin looked like I’d just had an hour facial rather than a 12 minute at-home treatment. In terms of sculpting, I’d say there was a slight lift, especially around my jawline, although it would definitely take more than one use to see long lasting results. If it’s this easy however I’ll definitely be reaching for this on a regular basis and I'm excited to see how things improve over time. Sign me up as another NuFACE fan.