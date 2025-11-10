These Are the Early Black Friday Beauty Deals for 2025 That Are Actually Worth Your Time

We're still several weeks away from the sales event of the year, but early Black Friday beauty deals 2025 have already begun. As a Shopping Editor who has covered the last four Black Friday sales, I know a good beauty deal when I see one—and how to suss out what really isn't worth the money (even with a seemingly good discount).

No one can resist a bargain, but my biggest rule when it comes to shopping the sales is to avoid any needless overconsumption. The best deals to be had are on items that you already use and love, or purchases that you have been eyeing up for a while—the worst thing to do is add countless products to your basket just because they're reduced. That's why I've spent time scouring all the early Black Friday beauty deals to narrow down the products our expert Editors swear by, and to help you avoid any wasteful impulse purchasing.

From LookFantastic's Black Friday offers to Black Friday perfume deals, below are the items that I would highly recommend—even without a discount. And I'll be keeping this page up to date as we get closer to Black Friday itself, so you can be sure these are the very best beauty deals out there.

Shop early Black Friday beauty deals

What date is Black Friday 2025? This year, Black Friday falls on the 28th of November. However, we're already seeing countless beauty retailers launching their sales early. It's likely that discounts will run until Cyber Monday (1st of December), so you still have some time to narrow down your wish list.