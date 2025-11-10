These Are the Early Black Friday Beauty Deals for 2025 That Are Actually Worth Your Time
Carefully curated
We're still several weeks away from the sales event of the year, but early Black Friday beauty deals 2025 have already begun. As a Shopping Editor who has covered the last four Black Friday sales, I know a good beauty deal when I see one—and how to suss out what really isn't worth the money (even with a seemingly good discount).
No one can resist a bargain, but my biggest rule when it comes to shopping the sales is to avoid any needless overconsumption. The best deals to be had are on items that you already use and love, or purchases that you have been eyeing up for a while—the worst thing to do is add countless products to your basket just because they're reduced. That's why I've spent time scouring all the early Black Friday beauty deals to narrow down the products our expert Editors swear by, and to help you avoid any wasteful impulse purchasing.
From LookFantastic's Black Friday offers to Black Friday perfume deals, below are the items that I would highly recommend—even without a discount. And I'll be keeping this page up to date as we get closer to Black Friday itself, so you can be sure these are the very best beauty deals out there.
Black Friday beauty deals: Quick shopping links
- LookFantastic: Get 25% off cult beauty buys
- Amazon: Shop beauty deals on tech, skincare, makeup and more
- Boots: Discounts on thousands of fragrances, gift sets and more
- Cult Beauty: Enjoy early Black Friday savings of 50% off
- Sephora: Get 20% off in Sephora's early savings
- FaceTheFuture: Save 40% on top rated skincare
Shop early Black Friday beauty deals
This is a serum that I buy the second it goes on sale. It's pricey, but it works wonders for my acne-prone skin. It prevents breakouts by reducing oil production, reinforces the skin’s natural protective barrier, and fights against visible skin ageing. I'll be making use of this 18% saving.
What date is Black Friday 2025?
This year, Black Friday falls on the 28th of November. However, we're already seeing countless beauty retailers launching their sales early. It's likely that discounts will run until Cyber Monday (1st of December), so you still have some time to narrow down your wish list.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.