The Celebrity-Loved LYMA Laser Promises Clinic-Level Skincare Results at Home—Two Editors Put It to the Test

No beauty product has more celebrities singing its praises than the LYMA Laser. From Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber to Sienna Miller and Cillian Murphy, the list of A-listers reportedly devoted to the at-home skincare device seems to keep growing and growing. What impresses me most as a beauty editor isn’t the idea that celebrities have exceptional dermatology credentials—it’s that they have access to the very best products, cutting-edge technology and the world’s most sought-after experts. So when they all independently gravitate towards a single device, favouring it above the countless treatments and tools they try, it certainly piques my interest.

I first came across LYMA Life when the brand launched its original supplements in 2018. I was immediately struck by the commitment to scientific rigour and the academic credibility brought by Professor Paul Clayton, a clinical pharmacologist and pharmaco-nutritionist who joined as Director of Science. Even the supplements themselves felt elevated, arriving in a sophisticated hammered-bronze jar rather than the standard blister pack of pills.

That same sense of exceptionalism carries through to the LYMA Laser. The device is backed by 38 global patents, five peer-reviewed papers, and cold-laser technology supported by more than 60 years of medical engineering. Naturally, we had to put it to the test to see if it truly lived up to the hype—and the price tag. At £1,999 (currently reduced to £1,499—a first for a brand that almost never discounts), it’s undeniably a serious investment. Below, everything you need to know if you’re considering buying one.

What makes the LYMA Laser so special?

The LYMA Laser is the first at-home device to use medical-grade cold laser technology, a powerful approach that penetrates deep into the skin to stimulate cellular regeneration—without any of the heat damage, pain or downtime associated with traditional high-energy clinical lasers.

Despite being so gentle on skin, the results are comparable to professional treatments. In clinical trials, the device delivered a 103% increase in skin elasticity within 30 days (for context, leading LED at-home masks claim to improve elasticity by around 50% after eight weeks) and a 46% reduction in pigmentation over six weeks.

How do you use the LYMA Laser?

Considering the science that powers the laser is so complex, it's incredibly easy to use. You simply hold it against your skin for three minutes per area (the treatment lens is 8cm², so it does take a while to do your whole face), or alternatively, glide the laser slowly across your skin in upward motions, repeating three times per area.

For best results, it's recommended that you use the laser daily for the first 12 weeks, then switch to a maintenance routine of three times per week.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Below, our honest LYMA Laser Review...

LYMA Laser Review

Sunil Makan, Editor of Marie Claire UK, is concerned about stubborn areas of pigmentation and is using the LYMA laser for targeted treatment, hoping for a more even skin tone. Lottie Winter, Beauty Director, is concerned about skin elasticity and dullness, and is using the laser for an all-over glow-up.

Sunil Makan, Editor of Marie Claire UK

(Image credit: Sunil Makan)

First Impressions

I wanted the Lyma to target a patch of stubborn pigmentation on my cheek that has refused to mind its own business, and in truth, to make my skin look a little less tired. It’s a handheld laser (more “sleek torch” than anything futuristic), small enough to use without it feeling like a production. The treatment window is small, and because each target area needs three minutes, it feels more for precision than full-face theatrics, which suited me perfectly. My routine stayed the same throughout the testing process: Reome Active Recovery Broth every morning; Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream or The Soothing Cream, depending on the weather; and in the evening, Sisley Black Rose Oil.

How I Got On

I’ve used it now for around three months and for the first month, I was religious about it. Slotting sessions into TV time, or reading (or the occasional off-camera work call). Keeping the wand stationary really isn’t challenging at all. And on occasion, I’d move the wand in slow, deliberate sweeps—the glide gel makes this incredibly foolproof, although my regular nighttime oil provided just the right amount of slip.

I fell out of the rhythm when the flu struck, and I stopped for two weeks. Instead of feeling defeated because, as we know, with this sort of tool, consistency is key, I continued without fuss. Surprisingly, though, the break proved useful. Coming back without obsessively checking day-to-day made the change obvious. I could actually see a difference rather than trying to will one into existence. The battery, by the way, lasts impressively long; I've charged it twice in three months.



The Results

The pigmentation on my cheek has softened and the overall tone looks more even. And the glow—the one that people used to comment on—has re-emerged. Friends have noticed, which is always the more dependable metric.

The Lyma laser has become a low-effort, repeatable part of my routine; I even packed the device for a holiday, a sure sign that something has genuinely earned its place. It’s a lifestyle tool, not homework, and on slower mornings (or hungover ones) the gentle glide feels almost reparative, as if smoothing away the evidence of a late night. I’m a convert.

Lottie Winter, Beauty Director

(Image credit: Lottie Winter)

First Impressions

As I’ve edged further into my thirties, I’ve noticed that my skin doesn’t quite bounce back the way it used to. After even the mildest late night or hectic week, it can look tired, flat and a little lacklustre. I hoped the LYMA Laser might deliver an all-round glow-up—better radiance, a bit more volume and elasticity, and, ideally, a softening of those fine lines starting to settle in.

I’d seen the laser all over social media, so I knew roughly what to expect: it looks like a sleek, futuristic torch. The unboxing experience felt suitably expensive, and the device itself has a reassuring weightiness. Switching it on is simple—you just press the button at the end—and it emits a gentle red light that stays completely cool to the touch.

The treatment window is fairly small relative to the size of my face, and keeping the laser on each area for three minutes does become a little monotonous. I eventually focused on the zones that bother me most—my jowls, nasolabial folds and the furrow between my brows—to shorten the overall routine. Still, because the treatment is entirely painless, it’s not difficult to keep going; just ever so slightly tedious.

How I Got On

I'm terrible at keeping up with routines, but because the LYMA can be used over makeup and doesn't require any downtime, it was easy to pick it up whenever I remembered. I ended up leaving it on my desk at home, and whenever I had a few minutes in between meetings, I would squeeze in a session. Then, when I remembered and had a bit more time, I would do a proper treatment, using the Glide Gel to add some slip for a lymphatic drainage massage, sweeping upward along my jawline and under my cheekbones.

What did feel strange—almost counterintuitive—was the lack of sensation. I’m so used to skincare devices tingling, buzzing or heating up that it felt odd to trust something that was doing absolutely none of those things. I had to keep reminding myself of the impressive clinical results and the long list of celebrity devotees.

The Results

Despite my “no pain, no gain” mentality, I started to see noticeable improvements surprisingly quickly. My skin felt bouncier, my nasolabial folds looked slightly softer, and overall, my complexion appeared clearer, less sensitive and more radiant.

Admittedly, I’ve fallen out of the habit lately, but one of the brilliant things about the LYMA Laser is that it never runs out. Unlike a face cream you need to keep replenishing—or that expires before you’ve even finished it—the laser is a single investment with infinite return. I fully expect to keep reaping the benefits for many years to come.