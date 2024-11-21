Party season is within grasp: these are the best beauty editor-approved eyeshadows in liquid, cream and powder formulas

Eyeshadow is a make-up product I'm not sure I could live without, especially for nighttime looks. Wearing mascara or liner without eyeshadow feels odd to me now, even if it's just a subtle wash of colour. But how on earth do you decide which colour or finish is right for you? See this as your defining guide: it won't overwhelm you, but will offer some great starting points and suggestions if you're new to the world of eyeshadow or just looking to replenish your collection. Consider this your one stop shop for the best eyeshadows on the market.

Which eyeshadow colour will suit you?

This is very subjective, and depends on your personal preference along with your skin tone and the looks you like to create. As I always encourage an "anything goes" approach to make-up, there are no set rules – you should always choose what feels fun and makes you feel good, rather than worrying about things suiting you. However, if you do want to know where to begin when investing in new eyeshadows, Beauty Editor and Make-up Artist Madeleine Spencer has a few tips.

"The easiest eyeshadow tip if you want it to quite literally create shadow is to use colours that naturally occur in your skin but in deeper shades," she begins. "My skin is, for example, fair but with warm peach undertones, so if I want to add shadow, I go for a brown infused with peach - or it’s polar opposite, something cool and punchy if I want to draw attention to my eyes."

You can always experiment and test different things out though: "If you’re using colours that aren’t naturally occurring like a punchy blue or green, you can always hold them up to your eyes and see what happens. Is your colour drained? Does it make your face look more lively? Etc."

Make-up is supposed to be fun, so choose what feels good to you.

The best eyeshadows to buy

Powder eyeshadows

Powder eyeshadows are really a great option for everybody, from beginners to pros of all ages. They offer a soft finish, but are easily layered and can be applied with a range of brushes for a variety of effects (e.g. a flat, packed brush for bold colour, or a tapered, less dense blending brush for more of a subtle wash of colour). For this reason, powder is also good for all eye shapes, including hooded eyes. "Powder shadows are soft and painterly and look beautiful on, if you’re happy to blend them properly," says Madeleine.

They may not always allow the same kind of longevity that hardwearing liquid formulas do (the ones that dry down quickly and don't budge), but if you find a good product and invest in an eyeshadow primer, you shouldn't have too many problems.

1. Mac Eyeshadow

Mac Eyeshadow Specifications Shade range: 73 Today's Best Deals £20 at Mac

Mac eyeshadow is unbeatable in many ways; the brand was one of the very first I tried for eyeshadow, and still one I return to today. It offers an incredible range of colours with different finishes and textures, but all are incredibly high quality and last for ages. You can pick them up in single pots, or build your own palette with magnetic pans. One of my favourites is Amber Lights, pictured here.

2. Westman Atelier Eye Pods

Westman Atelier Eye Pods Specifications Shade range: 3 Today's Best Deals £80 at Cult Beauty

One of the biggest reasons I adore these shadows is their texture; they are so incredibly soft and blendable, making them an absolute joy to use. The colours are all beautiful; soft and subtle, but can still be layered for a touch more pigmentation. These come in three colourways, meaning options for all.

3. Hourglass Curator Eyeshadow

Hourglass Curator eyeshadow Specifications Shade range: 40 Today's Best Deals £28 at Selfridges

Hourglass eyeshadows come in an eye-watering amount of shades, meaning whichever look you're going for, you'll be able to easily achieve it with this brand. There are a range of mattes, glitters and shimmers, with this deep purple (shade Fig) being my current fave. You can either buy them to use individually, or make your own palette with Hourglass's cool pan creation tool.

4. Jones Road The Best Eyeshadow

Jones Road The Best Eyeshadow https://www.jonesroadbeauty.com/products/the-best-eyeshadow?variant=39714200518806 Specifications Shade range: 15 Today's Best Deals £24 at Jones Road

As its name suggests, this really is one of the best eyeshadow formulations out there; it's soft, finely-milled and blendable, and there are lots of gorgeous shades to choose from. I really like the brand's matte neutrals, such as Smokey Grey, featured here.

The best cream/liquid eyeshadows

Cream and liquid shadows are my personal favourites. I believe they have greater longevity, offer a bolder, more impactful look with higher pigment, and are easier to use. They are great for drier skin types, while those with oily lids may be better to steer clear. Textures range from cream crayons to cream pots, and liquid tubes.

"A cream eyeshadow is great because it holds fast and doesn’t ever sprinkle under eyes during application," notes Madeleine. "That said, the formulas can be more challenging to blend if in deeper hues especially."

1. Merit Solo Shadow

Merit Solo Shadow Specifications Shade range: 8 Today's Best Deals £26 at Merit

Merit's Solo Shadows are not your typical cream shadow; they have a much more waxy consistency, meaning those with oily lids would tolerate them well too. The colours are absolutely gorgeous and they blend beautifully, as well as lasting well. Social, a soft mauve, is my ride or die.

2. By Terry Ombre Blackstar Eye Shadow

By Terry Ombre Blackstar Eye Shadow Specifications Shade range: 6 Today's Best Deals £30 at Cult Beauty

The best cream stick shadow of all time in my humble opinion, I've never found more beautiful shades. Misty Rock is an all-time favourite for many, offering a smoky, deep purple, while the slightly lighter Frozen Quartz offers a deep metallic pink that suits all skin tones.

3. Charlotte Tilbury Eyes To Mesmerise

Charlotte Tilbury Eyes To Mesmerise Specifications Shade range: 10 Today's Best Deals £26 at Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury's liquid-cream pots are soft and whipped in texture, and the colours on offer are spectacular. Most have a gorgeous metallic finish, and they are so incredibly pigmented, a little goes a very long way. The shade Rose Gold is pictured here, and you can never go wrong with it.

4. Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow

Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow Specifications Shade range: 4 Today's Best Deals £25 at LookFantastic

Stila's liquid eyeshadows are beloved by beauty editors and make-up artists alike, and one swipe and you'll see why: these are stunning. The mostly-metallic shimmers come in a range of pinks, golds and silvers that are perfect for occasions, especially as they dry down quickly and don't budge afterwards.

The best eyeshadow quads & palettes

Eyeshadow quads and palettes are perfect for newcomers who want to instantly expand their collection. They are ideal for anyone wanting to experiment, and mostly come in thematic colour schemes, so it's easy to pick the ones you like by sight.

1. Tom Ford Eye Colour Quad

Tom Ford Eye Colour Quad Specifications Shade range: 3 Today's Best Deals £74 at Lookfantastic

These are the softest, most buttery eyeshadows and the colour options are absolutely exquisite. Tom Ford's quads are certainly pricey, but in my opinion many of the shades are unmatched by other brands. I have a bunch of favourites, but if I had to pick one, this Honeymoon quad offers warmth, depth and drama.

2. Urban Decay Naked Original Eyeshadow Palette

Urban Decay Naked Original Eyeshadow Palette Specifications Shade range: 6 Today's Best Deals £38.50 at Lookfantastic

From daytime neutrals to nighttime smokey eye looks, everyone needs an Urban Decay Naked Palette in their collection. The original first palette was reintroduced by the brand earlier this year as a limited edition offering, but I think we're all secretly hoping it'll be here to stay.

3. Victoria Beckham Beauty Eye Brick

Victoria Beckham Beauty Eye Brick Specifications Shade range: 5 Today's Best Deals £56 at Victoria Beckham Beauty

Victoria Beckham Beauty's stylish eyeshadow bricks allow you to use your chosen shades individually, or do a bit of mixing for a unique blend. The smoky eye offering is perfect for nighttime glam, but there are plenty of other beautiful options.

4. Vieve Eyeshadow Palette

Vieve Eyeshadow Palette Specifications Shade range: 3 Today's Best Deals £49 at Sephora

Perfect for parties, Vieve's The Muse eyeshadow palette has some of the most gorgeous metallics and pretty purples. The texture is unmatched and pigmentation impressive. These come in other colourways, as well as slightly smaller quads.