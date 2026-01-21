What Is the Best Eyeshadow Colour for Blue Eyes? I Asked a Celebrity Makeup Artist for the Answers
These are the shades to have in your arsenal
I have always been on the hunt with the best eyeshadow colour for blue eyes. When I began wearing makeup, I settled on a smokey eye out of ease and wore pretty much nothing else. And although black liner did work wonders for bringing out the turquoise tone of my eyes, I can't say it was always the softest or most timeless look.
I've slowly transitioned to lighter shades since then, but was never quite sure exactly which colours I should be shopping. So, in a bid to nail down my signature eye makeup routine once and for all, I sought out the expertise of Dani B, celebrity makeup artist and one of the leading MUAs on the Ruuby app.
Whether you prefer low maintenance eyeshadow sticks or feel more comfortable with cream formulas to capture the blurred Nina Park style, the key to finding the best eyeshadow for you lies in understanding the shades that work for your eye colour.
What are the best eyeshadow colours for blue eyes?
As well as spending her career working across commercial, editorials, red carpet, and films, Dani is also the go-to make up artist for the likes of Pixie Lott, Vogue Williams, Emma Thynn and Tamzin Outhwaite. So, it's safe to say she knows exactly how to complement each eye colour.
"Peachy and warm-toned shades instantly enhance blue eyes by creating a flattering contrast," she explains. "Think soft warm browns, bronze, and copper—these help make blue eyes appear brighter and more intense, while adding warmth and dimension to the overall look."
The beauty of blue eyes is that even a light wash of colour will make them stand out. If you're not a fan of statement colours, you can use your powder bronzer on your lids to create a harmonious and subtle look. Or, if you're after a shortcut to a standout occasion look that will take minimal effort, a shimmery copper is all you need.
I like to think I've now curated a near perfect selection of complementary shadows for blue eyes, with staying power, impressive pigment, and reasonable price tags. These are the ones I swear by for all occasions.
Shop eyeshadow for blue eyes
Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.