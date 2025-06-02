When it comes to eyeshadow, I have to admit I'm pretty boring. I've certainly gone through my phases (including one where I became addicted to pink sparkle), but I truly believe what I suit best is a simple, understated, matte brown shadow.

Combined with a slick of liquid liner and lashings of mascara, it's my "go-to" eye look for both evening and daytime (the latter only when I choose to wear make-up). As someone with dark brown eyes, I think it's the best choice for me, and since I've toned down my blonde a little in the past year, it's even more complementary.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

But here's the thing about a good matte brown eyeshadow: it can suit just about everybody, depending on the shade you pick. And when it comes to testing the best in varying tones and for a range of budgets, I've put in the groundwork over the years.

Here are the very best matte brown powders, crayons and cream eyeshadows, by someone who really knows them.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

The 7 best matte brown eyeshadows for all budgets

1. Merit Solo Shadow in 'Midcentury'

Merit Solo Eyeshadow £21 at Merit Merit eyeshadows are some of the best matte cream offerings around. It's hard to find a non-powder that still has a non-shine finish, but these are fantastic. They come in a number of brilliant shades, all of which are super pigmented and stay put all day long. My go-to is the shade 'Midcentury,' which is described as a 'warm brown'. For those wanting something a touch lighter, there's 'Vachetta' (a warm beige), and if you want a deeper brown, 'Brun' is gorgeous.

2. Mac Eyeshadow in Cork

MAC Eyeshadow £20 at Mac MAC eyeshadows helped to get me into make-up in a more serious way during my uni days, and 'Cork' was always a fan fave with the bloggers and YouTubers I used to subscribe to. It's described as a 'muted golden brown' but is still matte. It's a really buildable shade, which is important to me in a brown shadow, as I usually go lighter during the day, then pack the product on for the evening. These also blend beautifully. You just can't beat a MAC classic!

3. Vieve Eye Wand in Espresso

Vieve Eye Wand £25 at Vieve If you're not much of a powder person, a matte crayon eyeshadow is the perfect compromise; you have the ease of application and a more creamy texture, but still with a non-budge finish that lasts all day. Vieve's are great, and the shade 'Espresso' is perfect for more of a dramatic effect. It's the brand's darkest brown (there are three others in slightly lighter browns), and is an essential for any collection. Blend in with fingers or a soft, fluffy brush.

4. r.e.m. beauty Starlet Liquid Eyeshadow Matte in ily

r.e.m. beauty Starlet Liquid Eyeshadow Matte £15 at Boots For those who prefer a liquid eyeshadow, r.e.m's Starlet Liquid Eyeshadow Matte offers a unique combination of a liquid formula with a budge-proof matte finish. I love the little doe-foot applicator, which makes putting this on super easy, and the deep brown shade is so gorgeous. There's a slightly darker brown in the range, too, called 'TY.'

5. Giorgio Armani Eye Tint in 22

Giorgio Armani Eye Tint £32 at Boots Giorgio Armani's Eye Tints are the definition of "chuck on and go". With their doe-foot applicators and easy-to-blend formulas, these are perfect for busy mornings or those who always seem to be time-poor. There are plenty of hues to choose from, with my fave being this lighter brown in the shade '22.' This can be blended around the lid with fingers or a brush.

6. Hourglass Curator Eyeshadow in Doe

Hourglass Curator Eyeshadow £29 at Cult Beauty Soft, buttery and easy-to-blend, Hourglass fans will no doubt be familiar with the brand's signature line of individual, refillable eyeshadows. And yes, the collection does include a number of perfect matte brown shades. My go-to is 'Doe,' which is like a tan-mid brown, perfect for a more subtle wash of colour across the lids.

7. No7 Eyeshadow in Truffle

No7 Eyeshadow £6.95 at Boots For those looking to pick up a simple matte brown shadow on a budget, you can't beat this one by No7. At just £7, this is a product which will forever be on your repurchase list. The shade 'Truffle' is so perfect.