This eyeliner has over 20,000 five-star reviews—and it's the only one I use

Over the years, my eye make-up routine has become a little more minimalistic, but there's one product I always, without fail, use when I am doing my eyes: the Victoria Beckham Satin Kajal Liner. Here's my ultimate love letter to this 5-star product, which has racked up an incredible 20,000+ reviews online.

When Victoria Beckham first launched her now-eponymous beauty line, she started with only a handful of products, and her first foray into make-up was pencil eyeliners. When I first heard about these, I kind of shrugged them off, thinking it was a bit of a boring product to first launch with – but they quickly accrued some real hype, and one swipe and I was sold.

Perhaps the best thing about these is the texture; there's nothing worse than a pencil eyeliner that feels hard and scratchy – especially when used on the delicate waterline. The Satin Kajal Liners are incredibly soft and smudgy, meaning you need little pressure to apply them, and they glide on beautifully.

Next is the pigment; despite only needing a light touch, these make a serious impact. Every shade performs, meaning the colour pay-off is truly unrivalled. They're so strong, I usually just use one of these instead of a liquid liner, which I've always previously opted for to achieve pigment. Because of this, they are incredibly versatile; you can use them on the water-line, under the lower lashes or on the upper lash line for a subtle pop of colour or more of a dramatic wing.

Word of warning here: because of how creamy and pigmented they are those with oily lids should prep before application. Using one of the best eyeshadow primers or a setting powder before drawing your eyeliner on will prevent it slipping and sliding off and ensure longevity.

Another reason I adore these is the colour range; there are hues in here I've struggled to find elsewhere, like rich shimmering plums, deep matte navies and truly metallic silvers and golds. The brand seems committed to always launching new and exciting shades too, meaning you're never far off your dream shade if it doesn't yet exist.

The 10 best Victoria Beckham Satin Kajal Liner shades

Because I love the colour range so much, I wanted to reveal my top ten. There are 19 shades in total (currently), but the following are my all-time favourites (my top two right now are Orchid and Cinnamon). If you're new to the brand or product, here's where to start:

1. Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner in Copper

Described as a 'a shimmery reddish gold,' this will give you the rose gold eye look of your dreams.

2. Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner in Night Flash

Night Flash offers a dramatic variation on a classic black liner, with a hint of silver sparkle. It's perfect for party season.

3. Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner in Navy Noir

A deep, matte navy shade that feels very '90s, try this if want to experiment with a little colour but still in an understated way.

4. Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner in Sea Grey

A shimmering gunmetal, the pigmentation on this is unreal, especially when used as a winged liner.

5. Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner in Gold Lamé

Likewise, if you're a golden girl...

6. Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner in Cocoa

Described by the brand as a 'a decadent rich matte brown,' this is one of VB's personal favourites and one of the best brown eyeliners I've ever tried.

7. Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner in Olive

A gorgeous antiqued forest green with shimmer, Olive makes brown eyes, in particular, pop.

8. Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner in Bordeaux

Pair this matte burgundy with a matching lipstick for the ultimate winter look.

9. Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner in Orchid

VBB's newest shade launch, Orchid is simply stunning. It's a shimmering mauve, and you can see it on in my selfie above.

10. Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner in Cinnamon

My other go-to of the moment, this warm shimmering brown is the perfect hue to achieve cinnamon girl make-up.