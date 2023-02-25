If you're looking for an eye cream to help brighten up dark circles, this is the ingredient to know

When looking for the best eye cream (opens in new tab), you're bound to come across a wide selection of caffeine eye creams that promise to treat dark circles and puffiness. But what does this popular ingredient *really* do?

Sure, we drink caffeine in our coffee every morning, but should we be applying it to the delicate skin around our eyes? Luckily for you, we've consulted the experts to find out how caffeine eye creams work, and we've even tested some of the most popular products out there and given you our honest opinion on each one. Keep on scrolling for everything you need to know, and for more inspiration, don't forget to check out our guides to the best Clinique eye creams (opens in new tab) and the best Charlotte Tilbury eye creams (opens in new tab).

What do caffeine eye creams do?

First things first, what do these eye creams do? "Caffeine works by constricting the blood vessels under the skin," explains Dr Fadi Haddad, dermatologist at Dr Kayle Aesthetic Clinic Dubai (opens in new tab). "It's also an anti-inflammatory and an antioxidant, so eye creams formulated with caffeine can help ease the appearance of dark circles and puffiness."

Can caffeine eye creams actually treat dark circles?

It goes without saying that no eye cream can completely get rid of dark circles, however, can caffeine eye creams help to ease the appearance of under-eye bags? "In many cases, dark circles are hereditary," explains Haddad, "but caffeine-based creams can provide some relief."

As explained above, these creams tighten the fine blood vessels underneath the thin skin around the eye, making dark circles less visible. However, as with all topical products that help to treat dark circles (opens in new tab), it's important to remember their limitations. Sure, a caffeine eye cream can help your eye area look a little brighter, but it won't totally eradicate dark circles.

Are caffeine eye creams safe to use?

The skin around the eyes is extremely delicate, so you have to be careful about which ingredients you apply to the area. "Eye creams that contain caffeine are generally safe to use," says Haddad. However, if you have sensitive skin, particularly around the area, it's always best to keep your skincare routine as simple and basic as possible.

For best results, Haddad recommends choosing a caffeine eye cream that contains peptides, which are thought to help boost collagen production and reduce the appearance of fine lines. Also look for vitamins A and E, which encourage healthy cell turnover and improve the skin’s hydration levels.

How often should I apply a caffeine eye cream?

So, now that we know they are safe to use, how often should we be applying a caffeine eye cream? Haddad recommends using the product daily for the best results. "Remember, caffeine eye creams address the symptom, not the problem. Once you stop using the cream, the eye contour area is likely to return to how it was previously."



(Image credit: Grace Lindsay)

The best caffeine eye creams to buy now

So that you can shop for your caffeine eye cream effectively, team Marie Claire has been busy testing the bets formulas around. We've taken everything from price, packaging and, of course, results into account. We want to know just how effective caffeine eye creams are at treating some of our biggest eye gripes. So, here goes, the best caffeine eye creams out there...

1. THE INKEY LIST Caffeine Eye Serum

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

THE INKEY LIST Caffeine Eye Serum Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Cult Beauty (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable + Hydrating + Helps reduce puffiness + Easy to apply Reasons to avoid - Not the prettiest packaging

"I'm quite fussy when it comes to eye creams, but this one exceeded my expectations. It's extremely light, hydrating and very easy to apply (zero grease), and I was taken aback by its results—notably reducing my bags and dark circles. However, the most noticeable result was in relation to its anti-inflammatory effects, reducing the appearance of my eye puffiness immediately and making me look much more bright-eyed and awake. I have long struggled with morning eye puffiness, and I could honestly see results after 12 hours. The final point on this eye cream is an important one for me—it doesn't run into your eyes or burn, something that I have found does happen with a lot of popular products. I would definitely recommend." - Jenny Proudfoot (opens in new tab), Features Editor

2. Charlotte Tilbury Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

Charlotte Tilbury Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum Today's Best Deals £47 at Cult Beauty (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Cooling metal applicator refreshes the eyes + Lightweight + Sits well under make-up + Brightening Reasons to avoid - It's expensive

"This Charlotte Tilbury eye cream features a cooling metal applicator that fits perfectly under the eyes to refresh and depuff the area. The cream itself is super lightweight and sinks into the skin almost instantly. It definitely brightens the eye area and I loved using it in the morning before applying my make-up." - Grace Lindsay (opens in new tab), Beauty Writer

3. The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG Today's Best Deals View at Beauty Expert UK (opens in new tab) View at Cult Beauty (opens in new tab) View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable + Lightweight + Helps you look more awake Reasons to avoid - Applicator can be tricky to use

"This eye cream is different to anything I've tried before. The lightweight serum glides onto the skin and sinks in instantly. It leaves you feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the day with hydrated under-eyes that look more awake. The only thing to note, the applicator does take a little while to get used to." - Grace Lindsay (opens in new tab), Beauty Writer

4. By Terry Hyaluronic Global Eye Serum

(Image credit: Space NK)

By Terry Hyaluronic Global Eye Serum Specifications : Today's Best Deals £52 at Space NK (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Really hydrating + Cooling metal applicator refreshes the eyes Reasons to avoid - It's expensive

"This eye cream is a real treat. It's designed to target fine lines, dark circles and puffiness, with a combination of hyaluronic acids for deep hydration. I certainly found it very moisturising, and I loved using the cooling metal applicator in the morning to wake up my tired eyes." - Grace Lindsay (opens in new tab), Beauty Writer

5. Origins GinZing™ Refreshing Eye Cream To Brighten And Depuff

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Origins GinZing™ Refreshing Eye Cream To Brighten And Depuff Today's Best Deals £26 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Has a peachy-pink hue to counteract dark circles + Helps reduce puffiness Reasons to avoid - A little more expensive

"This is the eye cream I reach for when my dark circles are particularly bad (which, to be fair, is most of the time). It depuffs tired eyes and also contains caffeine to help brighten those dark circles. Although it doesn't totally eradicate my dark circles, the peachy-pink hue helps to counteract the purple tones under my eyes." - Shannon Lawlor (opens in new tab), Acting Senior Beauty Editor

6. Typology Caffeine Eye Serum

(Image credit: Typology)

Typology Caffeine Eye Serum Today's Best Deals £13.90 at Typology (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Really nice packaging + Brightening Reasons to avoid - Serum-like texture takes a while to get used to

"I was recommended this product by a friend after saying how tired I was of looking tired, and I've never looked back. Not only do I love the packaging, but after using a couple of times, I was so surprised by how much better (and brighter) my under-eyes looked. I especially love applying this serum after the gym when my face is a little red and puffy." - Ally Head (opens in new tab), Health Editor