Why Prince Harry Made a ‘Conscious’ Decision Not To Appear in Meghan’s Netflix Show

Meghan Markle's lifestyle show returned to Netflix with a second season this week. The series With Love, Meghan - which follows the Duchess of Sussex as she shares hosting, cooking and party planning tips with her celebrity pals - first aired on the streaming platform in March this year, and the release date for the second instalment was announced shortly after Netflix confirmed they had renewed their contract with the Sussexes.

The trailer for With Love, Meghan season two included a clip of the Duchess discussing her husband's dislike of lobster. It led to questions over Prince Harry's involvement in the series, with some wondering if he would have another cameo after his quiet appearance in the season one finale. However, this time around, it seems that the royal decided against featuring in the show completely.

Late last year, it was reported that Harry and Meghan are moving towards a 'professional separation' as they focus on their own individual projects. Ahead ofWith Love, Meghan's debut in the spring, insiders claimed that Harry wanted to take a 'back seat' and let his wife 'thrive'. According to former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond, Harry made a 'conscious' choice to give Meghan the space she needs, while he works on the things he feels 'comfortable' doing. She said via The Mirror: "I think [Meghan's] probably feeling a lot stronger now back in her home country and her own patch, and talking her own sort of California speak. She’s better rooted and happier and dealing with things in a more resilient fashion because of where she was."

She added: "They are going their own ways now. Harry has taken a conscious step back and this is Meghan's thing. The influence celebrity social media path wasn’t Harry. He's doing things which are quasi royalty, the sort of stuff he was comfortable doing in his previous life."

In recent months Harry has largely focused on his own ventures, overseeing his sporting event The Invictus Games and working with charities such as the HALO trust and the Himmah food bank.