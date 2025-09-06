The Duchess of Sussex Surprised the With Love, Meghan Crew with Special Launch Gifts

The Duchess of Sussex has been front and centre this season, with her popular show,With Love, Meghan, returning to Netflix for its second instalment.

The luxury lifestyle show sees the mother of two share hosting and interiors tips from her Montecito home. And featuring guest stars from Chrissy Teigen to Tan France, the 2025 series has been star-studded.

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

It is the With Love, Meghan team behind the cameras that made headlines this week, as it was revealed that the Duchess of Sussex gave her crew special gifts to mark the premiere of the second season.

The gift in question? The Our Place Bakeware Set in the signature 'Spice' colourway, costing £175.

(Image credit: Our Place)

This is not a surprising choice for the Duchess, with Markle gifting pans from the brand to her crew after the launch of season one earlier this year.

"She gave us a pan from Our Place, a sauté-style fry pan," one crew member explained to PEOPLE after the release of the first season. "And a personally monogrammed spoon with her handwriting that says, 'Thank You, Crew.'"

Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, by Tom Bower £5.49 at Amazon UK This was branded as one of the most 'explosive' royal biographies in recent years, detailing the fallout between the monarchy, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Members of the With Love, Meghan crew have also opened up about their experience on set, with the Duchess reported to have organised surprise treats for her team each week.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It was a very unique and refreshing experience," one With Love, Meghan crew member explained to the publication. "Whether it was a coffee cart in the morning or there was one day where the forecast called for it to be particularly hot, and she had a shaved ice truck for us at lunch."

They continued: "One day, she had a bespoke ice cream cart with local homemade ice cream. She had an acai truck for us, too. Every week, she did something like that for us. It was really lovely."

With Love, Meghan season two is available to watch now on Netflix.

We will continue to update this story.