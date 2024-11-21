Why Harry and Meghan are moving towards a 'professional separation'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are creating what has been dubbed a "professional separation" in order to differentiate their work and projects. As avid royal watchers will have noticed, over the last few months the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been scheduling separate work commitments, and often appear solo at public events these days.
"Harry and Meghan's relationship seems to have evolved from a totally twinned one, where their body language was confined to appearances as a matching, complimentary and very royal-looking double act, to one that resembles the shape of a letter Y; joined and twinned at the base but also separating into two individuals moving into two rather separate professional directions," observed body language expert Judi James, speaking to the Mirror.
In order to maintain an equilibrium in their public image, the expert claims that "the newly 'sole trader' body language performances need to be interspersed with appearances that describe and emphasise the base of the 'Y.'" To Judi, that means scheduling joint appearances as well as solo ones, and showing some of the PDA that Harry and Meghan have become known for over the years.
In terms of what they've been up to lately, Harry just attended the Grey Cup in Vancouver, which is the championship game for the Canadian Football League. While in Canada, he also geared up for the 2025 Invictus Games, which will take place in Vancouver and Whistler.
Speaking of Invictus, Harry also released a video this week, in which country singer Jelly Roll - who will perform at the Games - gives him a really bad (fake) neck tattoo.
Meanwhile, Meghan has made some solo appearances of her own, including at the Highbrow Hippie Launch Party on 14 November.
Still, the Sussexes' work as a unit is far from over, as they both look after their Archewell Foundation, and they made a joint trip to Colombia in August. Apparently, the so-called 'professional separation' is a way of rethinking their career paths somewhat.
