The important reason why Prince Harry is taking a "back seat" in Meghan Markle's new TV show

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been front and centre this season, particularly in relation to their home life in Montecito, California. And from their recent community work amid the LA wild fires, to praise from their neighbours, the royal couple has been all anyone can talk about.

This has been particularly true for Meghan Markle in 2025, with the 43-year-old returning to the spotlight in a big way - posting to social media this month after a five year break to announce her upcoming TV show.

With Love, Meghan is expected to air later this year on Netflix, with the lifestyle show made up of eight 33-minute episodes. And with celebrity guests including Alice Waters, Mindy Kaling and chef Roy Choi, the show is set to be star-studded.

Also expected to feature are Markle's family members - namely Prince Harry, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet. But while the Duke of Sussex will feature in the show, he is reported to be playing a "back seat" role in the project.

This is something that commentators opened up about this week, praising the strategic move for giving Markle a chance to "thrive on her own".

"Harry not being very involved in Meghan’s show is for the best right now," explained Edward Coram James, CEO at Go Up, via HELLO!. "Their joint brand has taken hit after hit in recent years, and whether With Love, Meghan ends up being a big success or not, it’s a solid chance for Meghan to show she can thrive on her own."

James continued: "As for Harry, I think his best move is to carve out more independence from Meghan in both his public and professional life. He’s the only one who can truly shape his career and legacy at this point."

"I have been so excited to share this with you," Markle announced earlier this month as she posted the trailer to social media. "I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun! As ever, Meghan."

With Love, Meghan was originally scheduled for release on Netflix on 15 January, but following the devastating LA wildfires, the release date has been pushed back to 4 March 2025.

We will continue to update this story.