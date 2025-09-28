Prince Harry’s Spokesperson Has Officially Weighed In on the Rumours Around Prince Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been front and centre this season. And with Prince Harry visiting the UK earlier this month, and partaking in "peace talks" with King Charles, it is believed that we will see even more of him over the next few years.

Experts described the face-to-face meeting as "an important first step towards rebuilding their father-and-son relationship." And according to them, the next move is expected to see Prince Harry bringing his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK.

Amid the news of healing rifts, it was even reported that Prince Harry was considering sending Prince Archie, now six, to his former Windsor school, Eton College, in the future.

The claim was originally made in a Daily Beast report, with a source later telling the Daily Mail's Richard Eden that "Harry wants to educate the children here in the UK."

"[He] feels his children are missing out on the extensive family network that their niece and nephews are enjoying," the source reportedly added. "Harry wants his children to have the very best education. He has retained his closest friendship group of confidants from his days at school at Ludgrove and Eton. He wants that for his own children."

This week however, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially weighed in, shutting down the rumours.

"I can confirm that the Duke has not put his son’s name down for Eton and has no plans to send his son there," the spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE.

"[Prince Harry] wants to reset his relationship with his family and with the people of the UK," a source previously stated via the Daily Mail. "It’s hard to see him ever coming back to live in Britain but this may be the start of something that at least allows them to be a functioning wider family again."

We will continue to update this story.