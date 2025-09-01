One ‘With Love, Meghan’ Guest Star Has Spoken Out About Working With the Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex has been front and centre this season, as her popular lifestyle showWith Love Meghan returned to Netflix for its second instalment.

The new series sees the mother of two share hosting and interiors tips, from flower arranging to bath salts recipes, from her Montecito home. And in a special twist, Markle is joined for each episode by a host of celebrity friends.

In fact, from Chrissy Teigen, David Chang and Jay Shetty to José Andrés, Christina Tosi and Jamie Kern Lima, the show's second instalment is star-studded.

It was With Love, Meghan guest star Tan France who made headlines this week, as the Queer Eye fashion expert opened up about his experience working with the Duchess of Sussex.

"Behind the scenes of the most lovely day spent with the most lovely Meghan," he posted to Instagram in a sweet online tribute. "She made me feel so welcome, taught me about the 'gayest' flower sprinkles and gifted me the most heartfelt of gifts, that I will treasure forever.

"Thank you all for the incredible response to my Episode of With Love, Meghan. Season 2, out now," he added.

France isn't the first person to open up about what it's like to work on the project, with the crew speaking about their filming experience earlier this year.

"It was a very unique and refreshing experience," one With Love, Meghan crew member explained to PEOPLE after the release of its first season.

"Whether it was a coffee cart in the morning or there was one day where the forecast called for it to be particularly hot, and she had a shaved ice truck for us at lunch," the crew member recalled. "One day, she had a bespoke ice cream cart with local homemade ice cream. She had an acai truck for us, too. Every week, she did something like that for us. It was really lovely."

With Love, Meghan season two is available to watch now on Netflix.

