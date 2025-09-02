William’s Plans To ‘Fight Back’ Over Harry’s Rumoured Princess Diana Documentary

Prince William and Prince Harry's estrangement has been well documented over the last five years, but the royal brothers have continued to remain united when it comes to protecting their late mother's legacy. The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex came together publicly in 2021 to unveil a memorial statue for Princess Diana, and royal experts recently spoke about the 'important warnings' that the royal left for her two sons.

Both Princes are committed to keeping Diana's memory alive through their work, championing causes she was passionate about. William has spearheaded campaigns to end homelessness, and Harry has supported various international initiatives that Diana was also involved with.

According to reports, Harry may release a documentary in 2027 to mark the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death. However, his rumoured plans may not go down well with William; sources told Radar Online that Harry could release a series as part of his recently renewed contract with Netflix, but William would be "far less welcome" to the idea. In fact, the insiders allege that the Prince of Wales would retaliate if this were to happen, and it would crush any remaining hope of reconciliation between the estranged brothers.

They told the publication: "If he hears Harry is doing a warts-and-all film on their mom, he will want to do a gentler one. The 30th anniversary of Di's death could turn into a battle of their documentaries. It would also mean William would probably cut Harry out of his life forever."

A second source added: "If Harry is now going to do another massive Netflix show, effectively claiming her legacy, William will have to fight back, whether that's with an interview or a documentary of his own. The whole situation is just very sad."

Harry recently shared that he wishes for reconciliation with his family, more than five years after he left the UK with his wife, Meghan Markle. The couple detailed the reasons behind their decision to relocate to the US in their Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan, citing royal fallouts and fears for their safety.

However, there is hope that the Duke of Sussex will build bridges with King Charles and Prince William - something which has started to seem more likely in recent months, following a meeting of royal aides from both sides in July.