Why are we praising homemaker influencers for escapism content, but tearing Meghan Markle apart for being vacuous?

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has released her highly-anticipated lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, seeing the Californian mother of two share hosting and interiors tips from Montecito.

Think throwback Martha Stewart meets Alice Waters vibes, seeing Markle and friends bake cakes, arrange flowers, bee keep and make harvest baskets - all with an emphasis on showing love to those around you.

The series is sweet, calming and wildly inoffensive. And yet it somehow appears to have offended over half of the internet.

Yes, the hate levelled against Markle and her new show has been overwhelming, with viewers labelling it “cringe-worthy”, “self-centred” and “narcissistic”. And with internet users now claiming to be cancelling their Netflix subscriptions in protest, it’s all gone too far.

Most criticism of the show centres around it being “vacuous”, with viewers mocking the Duchess of Sussex for dedicating half hour episodes to making lavender towels, repackaging pretzels and labelling mason jars of cocktails.

“Meghan Markle showing the world how to place fruit on a plate in rows. She even tells us we can do a single row of fruit for our kids’ breakfast! This is ground breaking stuff, people!!!,” one viewer posted to Instagram. Another added: “Popcorn and balloon arches! Who does she think she is? We expected more from Meghan Markle than this brainless Stepford wife content.”

It’s true, With Love, Meghan isn’t going to make global change or earn a Nobel Peace Prize, but in fairness, it was never intended to. Markle advertised With Love, Meghan as an aspirational lifestyle show - offering a sense of comfort, calm and positivity. And in her defence, that’s exactly what it does.

“It was good for my nervous system,” one viewer aptly defended the show amid the sea of negativity. “Easy, sweet and calm.” “It’s perfectly pleasant,” another added. “I know how to dip a carrot into houmous and I’m still enjoying watching her show. Just be kind.”

Interiors, gardening and hosting trends have seen a huge rise in popularity in recent years, with people increasingly looking to homemaker content for a sense of escapism. And while Markle has been criticised for embracing the trend, other lifestyle influencers have been praised.

Take Lydia Millen (@lydiamillen) for instance, whose wholesome high-fashion gardening tutorials are rightly praised as "absolutely gorgeous" and "the dream". Or Lory Parson (@tohavetohost) whose hostessing and table-setting content is commended as "special", "inventive" and "beautiful".

These are just two popular accounts that I personally follow, but the positive engagement remains a constant across the domestic lifestyle influencer landscape. So, why then does this not extend to the Duchess of Sussex?

Meghan Markle isn’t doing anything different to other home influencers. Yet she for the most part has received vitriol - lambasted for prioritising flower sprinkles and fruit rainbows over meaningful content and conversation.

The difference in reception therefore appears to relate more to Markle herself, rather than her Netflix show.

Let’s not forget that her podcast, ‘Archetypes’, investigating and subverting the labels that hold women back, was similarly criticised - this time for being “self-centred”, “insincere” and “boring”. Even Markle's meaningful volunteer work has been criticised as “performative” by certain corners of the internet.

It all goes to show that Meghan Markle is in an impossible situation - one where she simply cannot win. And no matter what she does next, it will almost certainly be divisive.

For now, I just hope people remember that there are much bigger things to worry about than whether Markle makes too many crudité platters. And at a time when the world feels like a very scary place, it is counter productive to “hate watch” a show that is just trying to spread love.

