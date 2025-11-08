Meghan Markle Is Officially Returning to Acting in a Star-Studded Romantic Comedy

The Duchess of Sussex has been front and centre in 2025, releasing viral Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, and her new luxury brand, As Ever, to great success.

However, it's not the mother of two's lifestyle empire that has been making headlines this week, but rather her acting career, with the Duchess officially returning to the big screen.

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

The 44-year-old famously starred as Rachel Zane in popular legal drama Suits before joining the royal family, with the former actress also appearing in 90210, Horrible Bosses and Remember Me.

And while the Duchess of Sussex stepped away from acting eight years ago, she will now be returning to Hollywood to appear in upcoming romantic comedy, Close Personal Friends.

The highly-anticipated film follows a couple who becomes friends with a celebrity couple while on holiday in Santa Barbara, starring Lily Collins, Brie Larson, Henry Golding, and Jack Quaid.

A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) A photo posted by on

Markle will also appear in the project, reportedly playing herself in a small role, with the Duchess spotted on set in Pasadena this week.

"This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves," a studio source reportedly explained to The Sun. "She has been swamped with offers but this one felt right. It is Meghan’s way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Everyone involved is super-excited, and have been sworn to secrecy about her involvement," the source continued. "Prince Harry is, of course, really supportive and quite simply wants Meghan to do whatever brings her joy."

Penguin The Palace Papers, Tina Brown £10.11 at Amazon UK Author and former Vanity Fair editor, Tina Brown, offers insight into how the biggest moments in recent royal history unfolded - from Camilla's royal ascension, to Harry and Meghan's departure.

Well, this is exciting.

Close Personal Friends does not yet have an official release date, but we will continue to update this story.