Meghan Markle Is Returning to Acting With a Surprising New Film Role

When Meghan Markle announced her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017, she confirmed that she would be retiring from acting to focus on her role as a full-time working royal. The Suits star had enjoyed a flourishing Hollywood career, starring in the popular legal drama for seven years before leaving the show - and LA - behind.

When Meghan and Harry stepped down from royal duties a few years later, they relocated to the US where they now live with their two young children, Archie and Lilibet. Although she has worked on several media projects in the years since their royal departure - from the Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan, to her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan - it appears that the Duchess of Sussex is finally ready to return to her acting roots.

According to a report in The Sun, Meghan was spotted on the set of an upcoming film starring Lily Collins, Brie Larson, Henry Golding and Jack Quaid. The movie, Close Personal Friends, will allegedly include a cameo from the Duchess - marking her first return to the screen in eight years. A source told the publication: "This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves. She has been swamped with offers but this one felt right. It is Meghan’s way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set."

The insider also added that everyone involved is 'super-excited' and has been 'sworn to secrecy about her involvement'. They concluded: "Prince Harry is, of course, really supportive and quite simply wants Meghan to do whatever brings her joy."

During the course of her acting career, Meghan appeared in a number of blockbusters, including Horrible Bosses, Get Him To The Greek, and Remember Me. But details of her role in Close Personal Friends are yet to be confirmed, with reports suggesting that she will be playing herself in the comedy. The brief synopsis on IMDB reads: "Two couples - one famous, one not - meet in Santa Barbara and become fast friends."

Over the years, Meghan has spoken about a potential return to acting. During an interview with Variety back in 2022, she said that she didn't see herself returning to the small screen at all. She said: "I'm done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not."

However, during an interview on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast earlier this year she admitted that she 'misses' acting.

A spokesperson declined to comment, per The Sun.