Prince William Reveals the Significant Royal Changes He’ll Make As King

The Wales family is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the world, with the Prince and Princess of Wales reported to be refreshingly normal behind closed doors.

And from their family life with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to their future roles as King and Queen, they are known for putting the "smaller r in royal".

This is something that Prince William opened up about this week, with the 43-year-old appearing in a recent episode of the new Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler, hosted by Eugene Levy.

The royal appearance saw the future King welcoming Levy to Windsor Castle, touring the grounds with his dog Orla and visiting a local pub together, with their candid conversation going viral.

"I think it's safe to say that change is on my agenda," Prince William opened up about his future reign. "Change for good, and I embrace that, I enjoy that change. I don't fear it, that's the bit that excites me, the idea of being able to bring some change. Not overly radical, but changes that I think need to happen."

"I think if you're not careful, history can be a real weight and an anchor around you, and you can feel suffocated by it, and restricted by it too much," he later added. "And I think it's important to live for the here and now."

"There are points when you look at tradition and go, is that still fit for purpose today? Is that still the right thing to do? Are we still doing and having the most impact we could be having?," he continued. "So I like to question things, is what I'm really getting at."

Prince William's episode of The Reluctant Traveler is available to watch now on Apple TV+.

We will continue to update this story.