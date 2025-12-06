Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Have Made a Sweet Public Gesture to Princess Kate

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were absent from the annual 'Together at Christmas' carol concert on Friday 5 December.

The York sisters were said to have received personal invitations from Princess Kate, but it was not known whether they would attend given the controversy around their father.

Princess Eugenie shared a rare statement to social media, acknowledging their absence and praising Princess Kate's "incredible carol service".

This weekend saw the Princess of Wales host her annual 'Together at Christmas' carol concert at Westminster Abbey, with guests coming from far and wide to celebrate "love in all its forms".

And from Kate Winslet, Mary Berry and Dan Smith to Chiwetel Ejiofor and Griff, Princess Kate's fifth annual event featured some major names.

It was the royal attendees that undoubtedly made the most headlines, with Princess Kate supported by her husband Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Not to mention, some key Middleton and Mountbatten-Windsor family members, with Carole and Michael Middleton, James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet, Zara and Mike Tindall and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh among the 1,600 guests.

Two family members who were noticeably absent however were Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, with Prince William's cousins being regular attendees in the past.

The York sisters are reported to have "received personal invitations" from Princess Kate, but it was not known whether they would attend, with the controversy around their father "putting the sisters in a very difficult dilemma."

"If they don’t attend, it looks like they’re snubbing a prestigious invite," broadcaster Neil Sean told Fox News Digital earlier this month. "If they do attend, they know there could be a media circus with them at the center of attention."

It is not known why Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie ultimately decided not to attend, but the sisters made sure to support Princess Kate from afar, posting a rare message to social media.

"Wish Bea and I could have been celebrating tonight with our family," Princess Eugenie posted to her Instagram Stories in a rare personal message. "Wishing the Princess of Wales such a special evening at her incredible carol service," the statement continued. "What an amazing message of love and hope."

The 'Together at Christmas' carol service will be broadcast to UK viewers on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.

We will continue to update this story.