Why Experts Believe Princess Kate Was Instrumental to Andrew’s Title Removal

The royal family made history last week, as King Charles stripped his brother Andrew of his titles, honours and royal residence in an unprecedented move.

Andrew, 65, has long been at the centre of controversy due to his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. And after mounting pressure, the King "initiated a formal process to remove [his brother's] style, titles and honours".

"Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor," read part of the official statement from Buckingham Palace last week.

"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence," the statement continued, confirming that Andrew would be leaving his royal property. "Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.

"These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," the statement concluded. "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William's involvement in the historic move has been widely reported, with the future King stepping up to support his father.

However, it was Princess Kate's alleged role in the situation that made headlines this week, with royal experts believing that the Princess of Wales was instrumental, sensing "a female touch" in Buckingham Palace's "strong" statement.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Entitled: the Rise and Fall of the House of York, by Andrew Lownie £11 at Amazon UK This new biography unpacks the life of Prince Andrew, and been touted as 'the most devastating royal biography ever written'.

"I would think the Queen had a hand in that," a source recently speculated to PEOPLE of the royal family's statement, particularly their words about standing with survivors of abuse.

"There would have been a push from Camilla and Catherine, and there was pressure from William, who would not want to inherit the headache," the source continued. "It was a family decision."

We will continue to update this story.