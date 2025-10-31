In an unprecedented move, King Charles has officially stripped his brother Andrew of his titles and royal home, after years of speculation.

The 65-year-old has long been the centre of controversy, confirming that he was relinquishing his Duke of York title earlier this month, following his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

However, this week, the King went a step further, removing his brother's Prince, Earl of Inverness, Baron Killyleagh and His Royal Highness titles.

Not to mention, his honours, with the disgraced royal also stripped of his Order of the Garter and Knight Grand Cross of the Victorian Order.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Prince Andrew," read an official statement from Buckingham Palace. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

The statement went on to discuss his removal from his Royal Lodge home in Windsor, with Andrew having lived at the property with Sarah Ferguson since 2004.

"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence," the statement continued. "Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," it concluded. "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

Entitled: the Rise and Fall of the House of York, by Andrew Lownie £11 at Amazon UK This new biography unpacks the life of Prince Andrew, and been touted as 'the most devastating royal biography ever written'.

What happens next?

The King will send Royal warrants to the Lord Chancellor to officially remove Andrew's titles, but the stripping of them will take immediate effect. And it is understood that the 65-year-old will be leaving Royal Lodge "as soon as practicable."

Where will Andrew move to?

It has been reported that the King's younger brother will be moving to Sandringham, with King Charles understood to be privately funding Andrew's new accommodation.

Will Andrew remain in the line of succession?

Despite losing his Prince and HRH titles, Andrew will reportedly remain eighth in line to the throne. And his daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, will retain their places as ninth and twelfth, respectively, in the line of succession.

We will continue to update this story.