Prince William visited Brazil this week as part of his ongoing work with the Earthshot Prize. The initiative, launched by the Prince of Wales back in 2020, awards monetary grants to those tackling environmental challenges, and the 2025 ceremony took place in Rio earlier this week.

As part of the event, William was interviewed by journalist and television host Christiane Amanpour. As well as discussing the Prince's commitment to environmentalism, Amanpour also asked the royal about recent comments he made in an episode of The Reluctant Traveler, hosted by actor Eugene Levy. During his appearance on the Apple TV show, William discussed how he hopes to make 'change for good' when he one day becomes King. Although this comment reportedly led to some tension between William and his father, King Charles, he was praised by many for sharing his desire to take a more modern approach.

In the fireside chat, Amanpour asked William if he could elaborate on his comments about change, adding that there has 'been a lot of change in your own family recently'. In recent weeks, William's uncle Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been stripped of all royal titles, including his Prince title. William promptly responded: "I think the Earthshot Prize is a classic example of change. These people in here are the true action heroes of our time. Change will come by backing them, not by what I do."

As per The Sun, this was met with applause from the audience, with William adding: "I want to surround myself with people who want to make change and do good in the world."

According to reports, William has actively distanced himself from Andrew in recent years and was 'furious' when he was photographed next to him at the Duchess of Kent's funeral in September. Royal experts have also claimed that Princess Kate was 'instrumental' in the decision to strip Andrew of his royal titles.