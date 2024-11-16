Princess Kate's 'Together at Christmas' carol service has a very personal theme this year

The Princess of Wales has been front and centre in 2024, returning to duty following her cancer diagnosis and recovery earlier this year. And now, having completed her chemotherapy treatment, she is starting to scale up her workload.

This month, the 42-year-old mother of three took part in two consecutive days of engagements - a major milestone in her recovery. And with the festive months ahead, the Princess of Wales is expected to be increasing her public-facing duties.

This of course includes her annual carol service, 'Together at Christmas', with Kensington Palace confirming this week that the Princess of Wales will be returning to host her popular concert for the fourth time. And given her difficult year, it is expected to be a more personal service than usual.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

"This year’s service provides a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives," Kensington Palace confirmed of Princess Kate's personal theme choice. "The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities."

The statement continued: "This year, Her Royal Highness wanted to celebrate the many people supporting those in need - individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted, and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive.

“This theme takes inspiration from the Christmas story which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy.”

The service will be held at Westminster Abbey, London, on Friday 6 December, with royal family members and high profile names expected to be among the 1,600 guests in attendance. And in keeping with tradition, the programme will also be televised, broadcast to UK viewers on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We will continue to update this story.