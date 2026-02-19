Hold The Leopard—These Are the Alternative Animal Prints New York Women are Wearing Instead
Lesser-spotted cats, and a few other surprising species, are dominating New York Fashion Week street style right now
No other animal print can dethrone leopard, with too many disciples of an iconic calibre (Pat Butcher, Cookie Lyon, Samantha Jones, to name but a few) and so much exposure that, by now, it's practically considered a neutral. But on the streets outside New York Fashion Week, that didn't stop other alternative, prints getting a serious showing on some of the city's most stylish women, from the lesser-spotted fawn to Dalmatian.
Not only do these alternatives quite literally make passers-by look twice—as they wonder if those splotches really are giraffe or perhaps cowhide—but wearing a somewhat lesser-spotted species than leopard will mean that it always stands out, which, at the end of the day, should be any animal print's MO.
Standing out was definitely the memo in New York. The Cut's Lindsey Peoples led the charge, wearing a coat that resembled a lynx, plus a snake-print handbag. Who said you can't mix reptile with mammal?
Another show-goer followed a similar formula, with cow-print outerwear—long enough to just touch her ankle—and an outfit underneath that complemented its cream-and-brown palette.
But with so little time until spring, another street-styler's approach might be more expedient. Stylist Jessica Willis gave an otherwise pared-down look—a khaki jacket, black trousers and soft-leather boots—some extra flavour with an animal-print accessory, in this case a tiger-striped bucket bag.
There's evidence that shoppers are fully on board with alt prints, too. M&S' snow-leopard jacket is almost out of stock online (I've seen it out in the wild and, can confirm, it's good), while cowhide is flying off the shelves at AllSaints, from a miniskirt to a jacket to jeans.
Which print you choose is entirely up to you, as is how much—or how many—you introduce into your outfit.
As mentioned, a gateway accessory is good for experimentation Déhanche, for example, has a snake-effect belt with its signature triple rings that would add something—call it the merest hint of sizzle—to basics. For top marks, however, you might want to consider a blazer, whether it's subtle (Mango's mock-croc jacket) or less so (Rabanne's zebra print). Either way, the rule of thumb is: the more surprising the print, the better.
Shop The Best Alternative Animal Prints
Talk about a statement jacket! Especially if you go full bovine by pairing it with the equally striking matching skirt.
Natalie Hammond is a freelance journalist who’s written for publications including Grazia, The Financial Times, The Times, The Telegraph and gal-dem.