Why Princess Kate is setting boundaries around the "looming responsibility" of becoming Queen

The Princess of Wales has been front and centre this season, returning to duty following her cancer recovery. And as the 43-year-old begins to scale up her official outings, we are expected to see more of her in 2025.

However, experts have warned that Princess Kate's role could look different on her return, with the mother of three's illness reported to have "changed her priorities" and "outlook on life".

"Before, she used to live her life by the calendar," explained Robert Jobson, author of Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen. "And now she is living her life, and the calendar comes in after.

"She will be back, but when you have had an experience like this, it changes your perspective and the order of things."

Royal expert Ingrid Seward weighed in this week, confirming that while Princess Kate is aware of the responsibilities coming her way when Prince William becomes King, she is committed to parenting first and foremost.

"Kate knows there is a looming, massive responsibility coming, but she can't do anything about that, so she just needs to make sure that the family she's bringing up are able to deal with it," Seward explained recently to HELLO! Magazine.

"I think the illness has made her keen to prioritise her family even more, because they are the future," Seward continued. "Obviously, she wants to support her husband and the monarchy, but she's going to make sure that she does it in such a way that it doesn't take her away from the family too much.

"She is very embedded in the future now, and the things that are really important in life, like her children and her charity work, really resonate and become even more important."

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return to royal duties in a permanent capacity, but she has thanked the public for their ongoing support and understanding while she continues her recovery.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," she explained in a rare health statement last year. "Thank you so much for your continued understanding... And to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

