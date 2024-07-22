Princess Kate's illness has reportedly "changed her priorities" and "outlook on life"

The Princess of Wales returned to royal duty this summer, attending two major events - her first public appearances since her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

The 42-year-old mother of three has kept a low profile in 2024, confirming the news of her cancer diagnosis in March, and stepping back from duty to focus on her recovery in private.

Her presence at multiple events this summer has been taken as a major step forward in the Princess of Wales' recovery, with the public celebrating her long-awaited return.

However, Kate herself has been clear that she is “not out of the woods" , with the Princess of Wales now taking a "summer break", and expected to continue "living under the radar" while she completes her treatment.

"She won’t have to be on centre stage," a Palace insider recently explained to People. "Being with her family and just being herself will give her energy. There will be plenty of time to focus on her recovery."

Royal experts have also explained that when Princess Kate does return on a permanent basis, her priorities will be different, with her illness changing her outlook.

"Before, she used to live her life by the calendar," explained Robert Jobson, author of Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen. "And now she is living her life, and the calendar comes in after.

"She will be back, but when you have had an experience like this, it changes your perspective and the order of things."

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return to royal duties permanently, but she has thanked the public for their ongoing support.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," explained Princess Kate. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding," she later added. "And to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

We will continue to update this story.