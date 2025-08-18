Princess Diana Reportedly Left Warnings For Harry and William About the ‘Difficult Path They Were Born To Follow’
Prince William and Prince Harry's reported fallout continues to make headlines, with their relationship said to have been strained for years.
The alleged feud is reported to have preceded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's departure from royal life in 2020. And since the Sussex family's relocation to California, tensions are said to have worsened, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sharing their account of the rift. First, in their explosive tell-all 2021 Oprah interview, and later with Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan and Prince Harry's memoir, Spare.
Five years later, William and Harry are said to have stopped contact. And despite major efforts for a reconciliation from those around them, with King Charles now engaging in peace talks with his youngest son, the brothers' feud remains "profound and very long-lasting".
Royal experts have recently noted that the brothers could learn a lot from their late mother, Princess Diana, who according to biographer Andrew Morton, would have stepped up as "peacemaker" during her sons' fallout.
"Diana always used to say she had two boys for a reason - the younger would be there to support the older in the lonely task as future king," Morton recently explained to PEOPLE.
"There is no doubt Diana would have tried to act as a peacemaker between them. If she had been around, they would have worked things out in a different way."
Princess Diana's former private secretary also weighed in this week, explaining how the late Princess of Wales left her sons with advice and warnings about "the difficult path" ahead of them.
"If they study Princess Diana's life carefully - and I hope they often do - William, Harry, and their advisors will know that she left them many good examples to follow and also a few important warnings to heed," explained Patrick Jephson, via PEOPLE. "Public affection and the rich rewards of royalty must be earned with self-sacrifice and service."
He later continued: "I'm sure they are grateful that every day she can still guide, comfort, and inspire them along the difficult path they were born to follow."
