Prince William and Princess Kate Have Released a Brand New Birthday Portrait of Prince Louis

The Prince and Princess of Wales have publicly celebrated Prince Louis' eighth birthday by releasing a brand new photograph of their youngest son.

"Happy birthday, Louis! 8 today," the royal couple captioned the portrait, captured by Matt Porteous.

The new release is part of a longstanding tradition, seeing the Wales family share home photographs of their three children to mark each birthday.

The Wales family continues to make headlines. And from Prince William and Princess Kate's recent role changes to Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10 and Prince Louis, 8, appearing to increase their public duties, the family of five has been front and centre.

This week, it was Prince Louis who garnered the most attention, with the young royal celebrating his eighth birthday.

And as per Wales family tradition, Prince William and Princess Kate took to their social media to share a brand new portrait of their son with the public.

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"Happy birthday, Louis! 8 today," the future King and Queen captioned the sweet never-before-seen photograph, showing the young royal smiling on the side of a boat.

The portrait, captured by Matt Porteous, is believed to have been taken earlier this month, during the Wales family's recent holiday to Cornwall. And with the post going viral, the upload has already raked in thousands of comments from well wishers, with fans particularly struck by Louis' resemblance to his older brother.

"For a moment I thought it was George!!," read one comment. "He's growing so fast." While another read: "More and more like big brother."

It is not known how the Wales family will be celebrating the occasion behind closed doors, but Princess Kate has explained in the past that she always insists on baking her children's birthday cakes.

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"I love making the cake," the mother of three revealed to Mary Berry during her appearance on BBC One’s A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019.

"It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.