Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have suffered a major popularity plummet, according to experts

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are undoubtedly two of the most talked-about people in the world - particularly since their relocation to Montecito, California.

Yes, the couple may have left the UK, stepping down from their senior royal roles back in 2020, but from their recent Invictus Games tour of Nigeria to the launch of Meghan Markle's new American Riviera Orchard brand, they are still more talked about than ever.

This week, it was their popularity that made headlines, as experts opened up about their favourability rating and how it has changed over the years.

A recent YouGov poll revealed the most and least popular members of the Mountbatten-Windsors, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appearing to suffer a major popularity plummet.

The poll saw the Princess of Wales emerge as the most popular member of the royal family, with 76% of those surveyed reporting to have a positive view of her. And close behind in second place was Prince William, with a 73% favourability rating.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at the other end of the scale, with Prince Harry earning a favourability ranking of 31%, coming behind King Charles (63%), Prince Edward (54%) and Queen Consort Camilla (50%). Not to mention, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, coming in second to last place with a favourability ranking of 26%, with just Prince Andrew below her at 6%.

"It is the biggest plummet in popularity in history," reported Royal expert Hilary Fordwich this week, via Express.co.uk. "To have gone from the number one most popular royals after the Queen, Harry has now gone to just above Prince Andrew."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"That plummeting was by choice," Fordwich continued, alleging the cause as the couple's departure from working royal life, adding: "Now [Meghan] is releasing jam while Kate is at Trooping the Colour."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This news comes amid reports that the Duke and Duchess are looking for a permanent UK base, with royal author Tom Quinn explaining via the Mirror that Prince Harry "misses some aspects of his old life" in London, particularly his friends.

"Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles," the royal author reported. "Harry is determined to find his own permanent home in the UK."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not commented on the reports.

We will continue to update this story.