Prince Harry is gearing up to host the Invictus Games in his home country in 2027. That year, the (typically) annual event he founded in 2014 is scheduled to take place in Birmingham, which under normal circumstances would make it easy for the Duke of Sussex's family members to attend. However, as Harry's royal relationships have deteriorated over the last five years it's unclear whether we can expect them to show up for the event and support the Prince in a public capacity.

Still, senior royals such as Prince William, Princess Kate, King Charles and Queen Camilla are reportedly set to be invited, according to one source who spoke to the Mail on Sunday. The insider claimed: "Harry has agreed that Invictus should extend an invitation to his family. Invictus hopes the Royal Family will come along to support the wounded veterans taking part. Harry is hopeful his father will set aside their differences to attend the Invictus Games and support veterans. The royals have always been hugely supportive of Invictus and proud of what Harry has achieved in that arena. This is one olive branch from him which might be reciprocated."

The impending invitation puts the royals in an interesting position, as they've largely managed to avoiding crossing paths with Harry for a while now. But, as one royal expert points out, attending the event would be good PR for the royal family, and could actually help to bring the estranged family members together. Ingrid Seward told the publication: "The King might attend to show support for the Armed Forces and congratulate Harry on the most significant success in his life. The only reason the King is wary of associating with his son is that he no longer trusts him not to repeat their private conversations as he has done in the past. This goes for all the working members of the family."

Meanwhile, royal expert Katie Nicholl said: "The King absolutely wants a relationship with his youngest son and with his grandchildren. He has an incredible capacity for forgiveness and he wants to be magnanimous in all of this and therefore there's certainly a possibility that the King might consider attending Invictus."

None of the senior royals attended the 10th anniversary celebrations for Invictus, which were held at St. Paul's Cathedral in London last year, despite reportedly being invited. It remains unclear whether the 2027 Games will change anything, as a reunion between Harry and William has previously been called "unlikely."