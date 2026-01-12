Why Meghan Markle Is Set To Return to the UK After Four Years

Meghan Markle is reported to be joining husband Prince Harry in the UK this summer to celebrate the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games.

This would mark the Duchess of Sussex's first UK visit since 2022, with the royal couple being open about their security fears.

The 2027 Invictus Games will be held in Birmingham, with the one-year countdown celebrations set to be held in the same city, in July 2026.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been front and centre this year. And from their "loving" home life and determination to be "present" for their children, to Meghan Markle's luxe lifestyle brand, As Ever, the A-list couple continues to make headlines.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was Prince Harry's Invictus work that got the world talking this week however, with the Duke of Sussex creating the international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick military service personnel.

And with the 2027 Invictus Games set to be held in Birmingham, Prince Harry will be celebrating the one-year countdown in the UK this July.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to recent reports, the Duchess of Sussex is expected to be accompanying her husband, both this summer for the one-year countdown and in 2027 for the Invictus Games.

And while this shouldn't be surprising, with Markle attending previous Invictus events across Germany and Canada, it would in fact be a milestone moment, marking her first visit to the UK in four years.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Sussex last visited the UK in September 2022 to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, with Prince Harry stating that security threats have stopped her and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, visiting since.

However, amid reports that the couple could now be given full police protection, a UK visit looks increasingly likely, with a source telling The Sun: "Security is always going to be the deciding factor in this."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Penguin The Palace Papers, Tina Brown £10.11 at Amazon UK Author and former Vanity Fair editor, Tina Brown, offers insight into how the biggest moments in recent royal history unfolded - from Camilla's royal ascension, to Harry and Meghan's departure. Spare, by Prince Harry In his best-selling memoir, Prince Harry details his life behind closed doors at the Palace - and his shocking decision to leave it all behind. Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, by Tom Bower £5.49 at Amazon UK This was branded as one of the most 'explosive' royal biographies in recent years, detailing the fallout between the monarchy, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

This news comes amid Prince Harry's steps towards peace with the Mountbatten-Windsors, with speculation that the Sussexes will soon bring their children to the UK to meet with their relatives.

And in a recent report by The Sun, a source alleged that King Charles could even partake in the 2027 Invictus Games.

"Prince Harry desperately wants Charles at Invictus and he wants him to open the games alongside him," an insider told the outlet. "Harry wants it to happen both for the games, and for their relationship. It’s his dream to have his father by his side."

We will continue to update this story.