Why King Charles refuses to 'intervene' in Harry's legal dispute over UK security

Prince Harry arrived in London on Sunday ahead of his ongoing legal dispute over reduced UK security. The Duke of Sussex has been attending hearings at the Royal Courts of Justice this week, where he is appealing the decision to remove his right to automatic high-level police protection. After stepping down as a working member of the royal family in 2020, his police protection while in the UK was revoked. However, the Duke has been fighting to restore the same high-level of security, and is currently challenging a 2024 decision to dismiss the case.

During the hearings, Harry's barrister Shaheed Fatima KC has claimed that Harry and Meghan were 'forced to step back' from royal life five years ago, adding in her closing remarks: "There is a person sitting behind me whose safety, whose security and whose life is at stake. There is a person sitting behind me who has been told that he is getting a special, bespoke process, when he knows and has experienced a process that is manifestly inferior in every respect. His presence here, and throughout this appeal, is a potent illustration, were one needed, of how much this appeal means to him and his family." (per BBC).

It is unclear if Harry has plans to see the royal family during his trip, but reports suggest that King Charles was unable to see his estranged son earlier this week. While Harry reportedly arrived in London on Sunday, Charles is said to have flown to Italy just hours later to embark on a state visit alongside Queen Camilla. Although the Duke was asked by reporters if he had seen his father, he declined to comment, with royal insiders claiming that the pair have not met in person since Charles' cancer diagnosis in early 2024.

In light of his court proceedings this week, a report inThe Sunday Times has resurfaced online with a source telling the publication last August that the King was in a 'tricky position'. According to the insider, the monarch will continue to to refrain from intervening in the ongoing legal dispute between Prince Harry and the British government, with the source telling the publication: "His Majesty’s son is suing His Majesty’s government, and that is very tricky for the King. If they were to meet, there is a worry that son would lobby father because of the mistaken belief that the King has control over his security. For him not to have accepted the judgment of His Majesty’s government and courts is frustrating."

They added that it would be "wholly inappropriate" for the monarch to get involved in the legal proceedings.