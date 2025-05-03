Prince Harry “can’t see a world” where he would bring Meghan Markle back to the UK 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are two of the most talked-about people in the world. And since their step back from royal life and relocation to Montecito, California, this has only increased.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have forged new paths since their 2020 move, with the Duchess launching her highly anticipated lifestyle brand, As Ever, and Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, earlier this year.

However, it was the Sussex family’s ongoing UK security battle that made headlines this week.

Prince Harry and his family have been denied the right to automatic police protection when in the UK, following their step away from royal life. But this decision has been challenged by the Sussexes, with the royal couple receiving numerous threats before their 2020 move.

On Friday, Prince Harry finally lost an appeal over the security his family are entitled to in the UK. And following the ruling, he gave a rare interview with BBC News in California to express his disappointment.

"There have been so many disagreements, differences between me and some of my family,” Prince Harry explained to BBC’s Nada Tawfik. “This current situation that has now been ongoing for five years in regard to human life and safety is the sticking point. It is the only thing that's left.

"I would love reconciliation with my family, there's no point in continuing to fight anymore,” he later continued. “Life is precious, I don't know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff.

"I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point,” the 40-year-old royal concluded of the security threats to his family. “They're going to miss everything.

“I love my country,” he stated. “I always have done despite what some people in that country have done. I miss the UK, of course I do. [And] I think it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland."

Prince Harry has spoken out about his safety concerns for his family in the past, opening up about the situation in 2024 documentary, Tabloids on Trial.

"It's still dangerous,” he explained. “And all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read. Whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is - and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country."

We will continue to update this story.