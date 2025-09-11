The Most Googled Royal of 2025 Will Definitely Surprise You

When it comes to the royal family, we're often told who the most popular members are - and the top spot has regularly been subject to change. In recent years, the Princess Royal has topped the list, as have the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

However, if you've ever wondered who the most Googled member of the royal family is, we might just have the answer. According to data from growth marketing and search intelligence agency Click Intelligence, in 2025 the most searched-for royal is actually someone that will surprise you. While Prince William and Princess Kate are currently deemed the most popular, it was actually Prince Harry - who stepped away from royal duties in 2020 - that has had the most web hits in the past year.

As per the report, there have already been more than 2.28 million Google searches for Prince Harry in the last twelve months. While he may not be a working member of the royal family any more, the agency has deduced that the overwhelming interest in him is the result of 'narrative moments, media visibility and cultural resonance' over the traditional pipeline of public interest, such as the line of succession.

The data measured searches between September 2024 and August 2025. So who else came out as a Google top scorer? Shortly behind Harry was his wife, Meghan Markle, and King Charles, both with 1.4m searches. Searches for Meghan peaked in May 2025 following the release of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan and her lifestyle brand As Ever, while Charles' searches peaked in May and August tied to VE Day and VJ Day 80th anniversaries.

Simon Brisk, Branding Expert & Co-Founder at Click Intelligence explains: "Prince Harry’s dominance in searches is telling us something far bigger than who gets the most headlines. It reflects a shift in how public attention works today. People no longer follow the Royals because of their position, but because of the stories they create. Stories of conflict, reconciliation, resilience, or reinvention are what drive curiosity. Harry embodies this new model. Every rumour of a peace summit or a family reunion fuels interest because he represents unresolved narrative tension that people want to see play out."

He added: "Meghan, meanwhile, shows the other side of the equation: how to build relevance through brand activity. Her Netflix launch, lifestyle rebrand, and social media return created a multi-platform moment that kept her culturally front and centre, even without royal duties."

In short, Brisk suggests that the wider lesson from the data is that 'attention has become transactional' and that 'audiences reward authenticity, drama, and visibility in short bursts, not long-term tradition'. He states: "For the monarchy, this is both a risk and an opportunity. It means the institution can no longer rely on hierarchy to guarantee relevance. For brands, it underlines the same truth: titles, positions, or legacy do not hold attention. What matters is creating moments that feel relatable, shareable, and worth searching for."

