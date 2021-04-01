Meghan Markle is reportedly set on a home birth for her future daughter

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child and announced that they would not be returning to royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made particular news this month as they sat down for an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, a rare move for the notoriously private couple.

The Duke and Duchess spoke about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

The couple has made even more headlines since the interview however, from Prince Harry’s new Silicon Valley job to the Duke and Duchess dropping their royal monogram.

This week, it was news around their pregnancy that made headlines, as it was reported that Meghan is planning to give birth to her future daughter at home.

‘Meghan’s plan was to have a home birth with Archie, but you know what they say about the best-laid plans,’ a source reportedly told Page Six. ‘In the end, her doctors advised her to go to hospital and all she was interested in was about delivering Archie safely.’

The source continued: ‘But she has a beautiful home in California, it’s a beautiful setting to give birth to her baby girl.’

The Duke and Duchess have not yet commented.