Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly dropped their Royal Monogram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child and announced that they would not be returning to royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made particular news this month as they sat down for an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, a rare move for the notoriously private couple.

The Duke and Duchess spoke about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

Since the interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made even more news, appearing to drop their Royal Monogram.

In a letter that Meghan sent to east London’s Robert Clack School last week, eagle-eyed fans spotted a key difference on her royal stationery.

Replacing the Royal Monogram on top of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s stationery (a coronet over their initials) was instead the logo of their Archewell foundation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not commented on the change.

We will continue to update this story.