‘Thank you for everything you have done Meghan Markle – you are too good for us’

Digital Features Editor Jenny Proudfoot has her say...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry underwent their final royal engagements this week, now returning to Canada where they will be based following their resignation from royal life.

Scrolling through my social media feeds, I was shocked by how much hate was being posted – nearly all of it aimed towards Meghan.

‘Traitor’, ‘manipulator’, ‘Duchess Difficult’ and ‘Me-Gain’ were just some of the terms used to describe the former Suits actress. And I’m not having it.

Love her or hate her, Meghan Markle threw herself into royal life and sacrificed a hell of a lot to marry the man she loved.

She gave up her job, her nationality, her home and her freedom, closing her beloved blog The Tig and moving away from her friends and family.

In short – she sacrificed everything to become the Duchess of Sussex and all she got in return was a tonne of abuse – so much so that she has practically been forced to flee the country.

From the moment Meghan was rumoured to be dating Prince Harry, she was hounded by the press and public alike, with Prince Harry forced to release an unprecedented statement asking for her privacy.

Since becoming a royal family member it has only got worse. The run-up to the couple’s wedding was overshadowed by Thomas Markle drama and cruel reports of Meghan making Kate Middleton cry, pitting the royal sisters-in-law against each other. Her pregnancy was consumed with online abuse in the form of body shaming, and after welcoming baby Archie to the world, the mum shaming started.

Let’s be honest – for the past year, it has been impossible for Meghan to put a foot right.

If she smiles she is called smug, if she keeps straight faced she is accused of being cold, if she stays silent she is uncaring and if she speaks out she is emotional.

Meghan has had an awful deal – put simply, she cannot win. So, is it surprising that she and Harry decided to put their marriage and their mental wellbeing ahead of royal life?

We too often forget that royals are real people. And like real people, they have very real feelings and needs. If any of us were put in the same situation, I’m not sure we would cope as well.

Instead of picking Meghan Markle apart, we should be thanking her for all she has done – which is a lot by the way.

So, thank you Meghan.

Thank you for speaking up for those who have been silenced. Thank you for elevating women. Thank you for reminding us to be kind and care for each other. Thank you for representing us all. Thank you for your dignity. And thank you for reminding us that self care is more important than any job.

I’m sorry that you were treated so unfairly. You’re too good for us.