Prince Harry’s real reason for relocating to Los Angeles has reportedly been revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made non-stop news this past year, stepping down as royal family members, losing their HRH titles, dissolving their Sussex Royal brand and relocating to Los Angeles, California where they are now based.

The Sussex family has been renting in Los Angeles, California, staying in actor Tyler Perry’s $18 million property, but this week it was reported that they had officially bought their first home together.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official new home is in a quiet seaside area in Santa Barbara.

There have been endless rumours about the royal couple’s decision behind the North America move, with friends from Elton John to Serena Williams nearby, and of course Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland around the corner.

It has been reported however that one of Prince Harry’s reasons behind the big move was his mother, the late Princess Diana, who had apparently planned to move to North America herself after her divorce from Prince Charles.

‘Diana was also deciding to spend some of her time in America,’ the Princess of Wales’ former butler Paul Burrell explained on Loose Women in November 2019. ‘In fact, the day she died, on her desk were plans of a home in Malibu in California, which she was in the process of purchasing. She was going to take William and Harry for three, four weeks every year to America to give them a different culture, to give them a different insight into life.’

It is thought therefore that Meghan and Harry’s new home in Santa Barbara, just an hour away from where Princess Diana’s Malibu home would be, is a nod to the Princess of Wales.

Huge congratulations to Harry and Meghan on the big move.