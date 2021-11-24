Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to release a very special photograph

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining the public on the regular.

Yes, from Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s surprising nickname to Prince Louis’ love of interrupting zoom calls, these miniature royals never fail to make viral news.

This past year, it has been the Duchess of Cambridge and her ‘aura of perfection’ that has made the most headlines, from her multiple public appearances to her candid words about motherhood.

This week however, it was the whole Cambridge family who got the world talking as it was reported that we would be expecting an official family photograph soon.

Each year, the Cambridges release a photograph of the five of them to be their Christmas card, posting their selection on social media.

Last year’s big reveal took place on 16 December so there’s not long to wait.

Well, this is exciting.