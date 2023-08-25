It turns out these were Prince Louis’ first words - and it's hilarious

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Louis' adorably cheeky personality has really captured the hearts of royal fans over the last couple of years.

He won over the public at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee last summer where he was dubbed the 'stand out star' of the family, thanks to some hilarious facial expressions on the Buckingham Palace balcony. At the Platinum Pageant on The Mall he was also seen singing and excitedly bounding around from his seat while his mother, the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, attempted to calm the buoyant little royal.

However, it is Louis' first words that have piqued the interest of fans this week as a story about his early utterances has resurfaced.

Back in 2019, Kate appeared on the festive BBC show A Berry Royal Christmas alongside baking legend Mary Berry.

The former Great British Bake Off judge spent time with Kate and William, and at the time little Louis was just over eighteen months old. Discussing how he was learning to speak using the books they have at home, Kate revealed that Louis first words weren't quite your regular 'mama' or 'dada'.

In fact, the milestone in his development was dedicated to a completely different figure - the cake-whizz Mary herself.

Explaining, Kate told Mary Berry: "One of Louis’ first words was ‘Mary’ because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen.

"And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say, 'That’s Mary Berry'. So he would definitely recognise you if he saw you."

Kate has been known to enjoy baking with her three children, and over the years the Princess has reportedly made a number of their birthday cakes herself - staying up late into the night to make sure that she nails their favourite sweet treats.

Adorable.