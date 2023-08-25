It turns out these were Prince Louis’ first words - and it's hilarious
Iconic.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince Louis' adorably cheeky personality has really captured the hearts of royal fans over the last couple of years.
He won over the public at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee last summer where he was dubbed the 'stand out star' of the family, thanks to some hilarious facial expressions on the Buckingham Palace balcony. At the Platinum Pageant on The Mall he was also seen singing and excitedly bounding around from his seat while his mother, the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, attempted to calm the buoyant little royal.
However, it is Louis' first words that have piqued the interest of fans this week as a story about his early utterances has resurfaced.
Back in 2019, Kate appeared on the festive BBC show A Berry Royal Christmas alongside baking legend Mary Berry.
The former Great British Bake Off judge spent time with Kate and William, and at the time little Louis was just over eighteen months old. Discussing how he was learning to speak using the books they have at home, Kate revealed that Louis first words weren't quite your regular 'mama' or 'dada'.
In fact, the milestone in his development was dedicated to a completely different figure - the cake-whizz Mary herself.
Explaining, Kate told Mary Berry: "One of Louis’ first words was ‘Mary’ because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen.
"And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say, 'That’s Mary Berry'. So he would definitely recognise you if he saw you."
Kate has been known to enjoy baking with her three children, and over the years the Princess has reportedly made a number of their birthday cakes herself - staying up late into the night to make sure that she nails their favourite sweet treats.
Adorable.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
I've spent years mastering the art of smelling expensive, here are the 10 perfumes I turn to
Writer, Viola Levy loves to smell expensive and doesn’t care who knows it—she explains why you should too…
By Viola Levy
-
As a meditation teacher who once struggled with insomnia, these are the 5 simplest ways to improve sleep
My secrets to catching those all-important zzz.
By Ciara McGinley
-
Fruit nails are dominating my feed this summer—and there's a design for everyone
These are the best of the 'bunch'
By Dionne Brighton
-
Prince Harry is planning his imminent return to the UK
The Duke of Sussex will be back very soon
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
William has shut down hope of peace talks with Harry after feeling "utterly betrayed"
Oh dear
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Charles accused of "not showing enough compassion" to Prince Harry
Do you agree?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles set to meet for 'peace talks' with Prince Harry, but Meghan won't be there
It's being considered as an olive branch for the Sussexes
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
William and Kate's uncomfortable reaction to a joke about Harry has resurfaced
In retrospect, it all feels a little awkward.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Charles honours key figure who the Sussexes clashed with
Is this a snub?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Charles has welcomed Fergie back after "years of humiliation," royal expert says
She wasn't always well liked by the royals
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Royal insider addresses claim that Kate is making 'night calls' to Harry on William's behalf
It was reported that she had contacted the Duke to help unite the brothers
By Jadie Troy-Pryde