Prince William opens up about always losing to Kate Middleton

‘William told me he couldn’t beat her’

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining the public on the regular.

Yes, from Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s surprising nickname to Prince Louis’ hilarious first words, these miniature royals never fail to make viral news.

It was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who made news this week however as Prince William opened up about how they compete with each other – and how when it comes to one particular activity, Kate always wins.

Yes, according to retired tennis player Rod Laver, William openly expressed how good his wife was at the sport.

‘I’d met William and Kate a few times, and in the Royal Box you get a chance to chat with them a little bit,’ he explained to the Daily Mail. ‘They play tennis against each other. William told me he couldn’t beat her.’

And it’s not just their love of tennis that is making Kate and Wills headline news this week, with the Cambridges said to be feeling the pressure more than most following the Sussexes’ split from the Royal Family.

‘Kate’s in a panic and has been having bouts of anxiety,’ an Us Weekly source reported. ‘She barely has time to rest, and when she does try to sleep, her mind is constantly racing.’

